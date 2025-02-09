– During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, NFL star George Kittle revealed that he plans on attending this year’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Kittle said on the topic (via Fightful), “I’ll be there in Las Vegas. I’m there.”

When asked if he has any interest in getting into pro wrestling when he retires from the NFL, Kittle added, “Triple H has my number.” George Kittle previously appeared at WrestleMania 39 in 2023, getting involved during Pat McAfee’s match on Night 1 against The Miz.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.