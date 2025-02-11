George Kittle Reveals What His WWE Finisher Would Be

George Kittle has an iconic finisher in mind in case he were ever to step into a WWE ring. The NFL star recently spoke with Yahoo! Sports’ Jason Fitz and spoke about his love of wrestling, noting that he has an idea for his finisher should he wrestle a match.

“If it was allowed, I would want to use the Stone Cold Stunner as much as I could,” Kittle said (per Fightful). “That and the RKO are my favorites. A little sprinkle of Sweet Chin Music. I’m a big fan of the frog splash. That could be fun.”

Kittle was in attendance at Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.