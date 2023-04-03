George Kittle Says WrestleMania 39 Appearance Was a ‘Dream,’ Open to Another Appearance

NFL star George Kittle made an appearance on night one of WrestleMania 39, and he says he’s open to another. Kittle got involved in the impromptu match between Miz and Pat McAfee on last night’s show, and he spoke during the WrestleMania 39 night two pre-show about the appearance and his potential future with WWE.

“It was a dream,” the 49ers tight end said (per Wrestling Inc). “I felt like a 13-year-old kid. You know just out there, ‘Hey, we want you to truck stick a guy, professional at it, and then you are going to raise your hand in the ring with Pat McAfee.’ Like, who would have thought? I’m not going to stop smiling for eight months. What a fantastic moment. You know what, Pat McAfee and Mr. H — they have my phone number, and I’ll always return those calls, baby.”

Kittle has long been an outspoken WWE fan and went viral back in 2019 when he did an impression of The Rock after a 49ers win.