GFW News: Match Set For Next Week’s Impact, Sienna & Rosemary React to Tonight’s Match, Super X Cup Update
July 27, 2017 | Posted by
– It was announced that Moose will defend the GFW Grand Championship on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.
– The second round of the Super X Cup is official after tonight’s final first round match. The second round is:
* Taiji Ishimori vs. ACH
* Dezmond Xavier will take on Drago
– Here are videos of Sienna and Rosemary reacting to their Last Knockout Standing Match: