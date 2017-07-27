 

GFW News: Match Set For Next Week’s Impact, Sienna & Rosemary React to Tonight’s Match, Super X Cup Update

July 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GFW Impact Wrestling

– It was announced that Moose will defend the GFW Grand Championship on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

– The second round of the Super X Cup is official after tonight’s final first round match. The second round is:

* Taiji Ishimori vs. ACH
* Dezmond Xavier will take on Drago

– Here are videos of Sienna and Rosemary reacting to their Last Knockout Standing Match:

