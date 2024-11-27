Gigi Dolin Returns, Takes Out Fatal Influence On WWE NXT

Gigi Dolin is back, making her return and helping Tatum Paxley take out Fatal Influence on this week’s WWE NXT. The main event of Tuesday’s episode saw Fallon Henley retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Paxley in a match that saw Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx provide distractions to save their stablemate. Paxley took out Jaybe at the end of the match but that gave Henley time to recover and counter a Psycho Trap, then get the win.

After the match, Fatal Influence ganged up on Paxley when Dolin’s music hit. Dolin came into the ring behind the group and attacked, with her and Paxley clearing the ring of the trio.

Dolin has been off TV, outside of an appearance in the Halloween Havoc cold open, since May after she suffered a knee injury back in March. She returned to the ring over the weekend at an NXT live event.