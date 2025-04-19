wrestling / News
Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley Become New No. 1 Contenders for Women’s Tag Team Titles During Countdown for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
– NXT Superstars Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley are the new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. During the Countdown to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, they won a 4-Way Elimination Match against the teams of Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, Meta-Four, and Fatal Influence to earn a future shot at the belts.
Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley will now go on to face the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on next week’s edition of WWE NXT TV on Tuesday, April 22. They will face the winners of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title bout scheduled for WrestleMania 41: Night Two on Sunday, April 20, featuring champs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez against challengers Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.
You can view highlights and clips from the 4-Way Elimination Match below. You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver RIGHT HERE.
HERE. WE. GO. #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/Wiy3R9quGb
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
You want it? You got it!
We got some chaos on The Countdown to #StandAndDeliver! pic.twitter.com/eKlWai5keC
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
NEW NO.1 CONTENDERS!!!
Congrats to @TatumPaxley and @gigidolin_wwe!!#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/4m1QW7wZy3
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
Vegas are you ready?
It's time to #StandAndDeliver! pic.twitter.com/T8DVSDtlQ3
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
