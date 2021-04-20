Gino Medina vs. Rocky Romero Set for Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Gino Medina will face Rocky Romero in a singles match on tomorrow’s edition of MLW Fusion. Medina is looking to rebound after his loss to Richard Holliday last week for the Caribbean Heavyweight title. Here’s the full announcement:

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Rocky Romero vs. Gino Medina for this Wednesday, April 21 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

In a first-time ever encounter, Rocky Romero of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, will wrestle “El Intocable” Gino Medina.

Gino, who is coming off challenging Richard Holliday for the Caribbean Championship last week, must make a statement with a win. However, the veteran Romero could play the role of spoiler.

A decorated grappler, Romero is the longest tenured American wrestler in New Japan Pro-Wrestling! Claiming the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and eight reigns as an IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champion, Romero looks to put Gino in deep waters en route to securing a win.

But will Gino prove he truly is untouchable?

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs, Tom Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.