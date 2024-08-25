wrestling / News

Giulia Battles Marigold Roster In Final Match For Promotion

August 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Giulia Marigold Image Credit: Marigold

Giulia had her farewell match in Marigold on Sunday, competing against the promotion’s roster in a massive gauntlet match. The WWE-bound star battled 23 other competitors in the match, which saw her face each person for one minute.

You can see clips from the match below. Giulia is expected to move onto WWE NXT now that her commitments to Marigold are complete.

