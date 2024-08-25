wrestling / News
Giulia Battles Marigold Roster In Final Match For Promotion
Giulia had her farewell match in Marigold on Sunday, competing against the promotion’s roster in a massive gauntlet match. The WWE-bound star battled 23 other competitors in the match, which saw her face each person for one minute.
You can see clips from the match below. Giulia is expected to move onto WWE NXT now that her commitments to Marigold are complete.
Giulia's farewell gauntlet match was an absolute blast pic.twitter.com/Oxq64mAq9b
— Gavin (@Asukas_Armbar) August 25, 2024
Giulia bows in respect to the Japanese fans & said goodbye to them for the last time today.
Giulia is now officially on her way to NXT.
Thank You Giulia 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/OjAlnXhYRw
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 25, 2024
Giulia’s Marigold run is officially over & now she heads to the WWE. She just said goodbye to the fans & roster!
Thank You Giulia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJiJ8xJnG1
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 25, 2024
