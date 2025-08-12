Global League Wrestling Launching In India, Great Khali Involved

A new promotion named Global League Wrestling is set to launch in India next month, with the Great Khali involved. Best Media Info reports that the promotion will be carried on the digital platform DD and premiere on October 4th, with an official unveiling set for September 17th. The first season will run for 40 weeks and will include “family-oriented programming.”

PWInsider has looked into the company and believes that Cam Vale, who owns Melbourne City Wrestling and Oceania Pro Wrestling, is behind the new group. AdiGroupe’s AEx SPORT is involved as well, as is public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

PWInsider notes that the company will run a show on September 17th in Delhi. The Great Khali will appear as the commissioner of the company and will support “talent development” as well as the company’s creative direction. He said in the announcement: