GLOW Comic Book Writer On What Makes Wrestling Comics Unique

– The writer of IDW’s GLOW comic mini-series recently discussed the unique aspects of adapting a wrestling story to comic book form. Tini Howard (Hack/Slash Resurrection, WWE) spoke with Vulture as part of a feature story on IDW’s four-issue miniseries based on the Netflix series; some highlights are below:

On how she got involved with GLOW: “I had worked with IDW before on my creator-owned books. They reached out to me, I think mostly because I had written the WWE comics before, so I was a fan of [GLOW] and a woman with a lot of experience writing wrestling comics. When they first asked me, I was like, “I am dying to do this but I do not have time.” It was really cool, they took the time to work with me. It was one of those things where they really wanted me and I really wanted them. We had to work to make that happen, but once I was in, we hit the ground running. Hannah Templer and Rebecca Nalty are making an amazing book. I just get to write cute funny wrestling girls and they do all the magic.”

On writing a wrestling comic: “One of the cool things about writing wrestling is how visually distinct it is. People have specific finishing moves that they use to signify that they’re at their max power, and it’s really fun to write the wrestling with intent. Because it’s a comic, I can take my time and every move can mean something. In a real wrestling match, there’s an amount of improv that goes on between two very skilled athletic performers, but in a comic, I can have her choose this move for this reason because that’s how she’s feeling.”