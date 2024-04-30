GLOW Writer Kristoffer Diaz Nominated For Tony Award

Kristoffer Diaz, who wrote several episodes of Netflix’s GLOW, has earned a Tony nomination. The 2024 Tony Award nominees were announced on Tuesday and Diaz earned a nomination for Best Book of a Musical for the new musical Hell’s Kitchen per the New York Times.

Diaz also wrote the 2009 wrestling-themed play The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. That play first ran in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2009 and has since had productions put on around the US, the most recent ones coming in October of 2022.

Hell’s Kitchen is described as follows: