wrestling / News
GLOW Writer Kristoffer Diaz Nominated For Tony Award
Kristoffer Diaz, who wrote several episodes of Netflix’s GLOW, has earned a Tony nomination. The 2024 Tony Award nominees were announced on Tuesday and Diaz earned a nomination for Best Book of a Musical for the new musical Hell’s Kitchen per the New York Times.
Diaz also wrote the 2009 wrestling-themed play The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. That play first ran in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2009 and has since had productions put on around the US, the most recent ones coming in October of 2022.
Hell’s Kitchen is described as follows:
In the mid 90’s, in an apartment high above the energy and grit of Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, 17-year-old Ali squints toward the horizon until she can just see the Hudson River. Despite the warnings of her protective mother, the symphony of the street calls to her—promising freedom, excitement, and the possibility of love. Inspired by her own New York experience, this new musical was created by and features new original songs and iconic anthems from Alicia Keys.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Says Cody Rhodes Sent Him A Voicemail At 3:49 AM After WWE WrestleMania XL
- Ted DiBiase Doesn’t Buy The Rumors Of Vince McMahon Starting His Own Promotion
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why TNA Never Had A Developmental System
- Arn Anderson On Triple H’s Creative Mind, Why WWE Never Had a TV Title