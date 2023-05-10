GoFundMe Created To Assist Black Bart With Cancer Treatment

As previously reported, former WWE and WCCW wrester Black Bart was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, which spread to his liver. A GoFundMe has been launched to aid Bart in paying for the medical bills associated with treatment. At this time, $2,404 has been raised for a $10,000 goal. The top donation comes from JBL, who gave $1,000 as John Layfield.

The message on the page reads: “As many of you have heard Black Bart has stage 4 cancer and we have been doing fund raisers for him. His cancer is not curable but it is manageable according to the doctors. How long he lives with this cancer depends on the fight in him and of course how his body reacts to the treatments. We all know those treatments can be expensive even with insurance and then there’s the extras over and above the medical treatments. Some of his medications are not covered by insurance and other things like gas and food while out getting the treatments etc. Things we don’t normally think about till we are using the money for them. It is a humbling experience to have to ask for help like this and that’s one reason Bart held back and everyone has been so understanding through the whole experience and wanting to help.“