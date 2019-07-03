WWE News: Goldberg Wants to ‘Erase the Feeling’ of Match With The Undertaker, Stephanie McMahon Speaks at Biden Cancer Summit, Kalisto Grants First Wish

– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently took part in a highly criticized match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last month. It appears one man who also isn’t happy with the match is Goldberg himself.

Earlier this week on Twitter, a fan asked Goldberg, “After losing to Taker at SuperShow-Down are u now done with WWE you’re a Hall Of Famer a former Universal Champion doing u feel like u need to achieve one more thing before u hang up the boots once & for all?”

The WWE Hall of Famer later wrote in response, “The only thing I need to accomplish is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance.” You can check out that exchange below.

The only thing I need to accomplish is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance 🤬 https://t.co/2HH1Ax2cDO — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) July 2, 2019

– WWE’s Stephanie McMahon shared a tweet this week on attending and speaking at the Biden Cancer Summit. You can check out her tweet on the subject below.

I was so honored to be included in the #BidenCancerSummit this past September, talking about @ConnorsCure and the importance of working together to one day be able to live in a #CancerFree world. #cancerFIERCE https://t.co/kG20S8HJ4H — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 1, 2019

– Kalisto posted a tweet on photo on his first Make-A-Wish child. You can check out his thoughts on the moment below.