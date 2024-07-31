Goldberg Would Be Interested In Match With Big E, Doesn’t Want Comedy Involved

Big E has said for years that Goldberg is one of his dream matches, and it seems that the WWE Hall of Famer would be interested. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Goldberg noted that he’d be theoretically willing to face Big E, but the New Day member would have to leave the comedy at home. Big E is currently on the shelf indefinitely after breaking his neck in 2022.

Goldberg said: “I’ll give it to him tomorrow. We can leave that part out of it. Right when he says it to me, Goldberg is gonna have to drop him. I don’t do comedy like that. I never really meshed well with that. It’s like Indiana Jones and the guy coming in, flashing his sword, you just pull a gun out and shoot him. That’s me. Less is more.“