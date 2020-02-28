wrestling / News

Goldberg Responds To Macaulay Culkin Cancelling His Wrestlemania Tickets

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Goldberg SummerSlam

It was reported yesterday that actor Macaulay Culkin is not happy with the results of WWE Super Showdown and cancelled his Wrestlemania 36 tickets as a result. A fan complained about older wrestlers going over in the three major matches, which prompted Culkin’s response. Goldberg, one of the names that went over a younger talent (defeating Bray Wyatt), has responded to Culkin’s announcement.

He wrote: “@IncredibleCulk duly noted dork

Culkin meanwhile, has since doubled down on his claim and said he would have rather Gillberg defeat the Fiend.

