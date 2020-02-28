Goldberg Responds To Macaulay Culkin Cancelling His Wrestlemania Tickets

It was reported yesterday that actor Macaulay Culkin is not happy with the results of WWE Super Showdown and cancelled his Wrestlemania 36 tickets as a result. A fan complained about older wrestlers going over in the three major matches, which prompted Culkin’s response. Goldberg, one of the names that went over a younger talent (defeating Bray Wyatt), has responded to Culkin’s announcement.

He wrote: “@IncredibleCulk duly noted dork”

Culkin meanwhile, has since doubled down on his claim and said he would have rather Gillberg defeat the Fiend.

Super Showdown was all about building new stars like Brock Lesnar, @Goldberg & The Undertaker #WWESSD — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) February 27, 2020

Amen. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020

I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020

@IncredibleCulk duly noted dork 👍😡 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 28, 2020

Would have rather seen this guy beat The Fiend pic.twitter.com/Zw4EJvmjXC — Chris Partlow (@DJPenn1) February 27, 2020

Yes. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020

Sarcasm at its finest c'mon guys he will be in Tampa — Anyone but trump 2020 (@Sandk2003) February 27, 2020