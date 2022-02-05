wrestling / News
Goldberg Returns On WWE Smackdown, Challenges Roman Reigns (Clips)
Goldberg is back on WWE television, returning on Smackdown to tell Roman Reigns he’s next. The WWE Hall of Famer made his return on Friday’s show, interrupting Roman Reigns and the Bloodline in the opening segment.
Goldberg came down to the ring and said he acknowledges Reigns as his next victim, challenging the Universal Champion to a title match at Elimination Chamber. You can see clips from the segment below:
Together again… #SmackDown #TheBloodline @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/l3Ck3ZtXs2
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
Drop your acknowledgements ⤵️#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/tbMEb1TxhL
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
"@BrockLesnar looks like a SCHMUCK, and now he acts like a SCHMUCK!"#SmackDown @HeymanHustle @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/mOLNf3r01A
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
GOLDBERG IS HERE!!!#SmackDown @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/pmF8G9WEp7
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
🤯#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @Goldberg @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Sef2u9qUDT
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
.@Goldberg wants @WWERomanReigns at #WWEChamber!#SmackDown #UniversalTitle @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/O1vbYAt0hA
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022
“I acknowledge you as my next victim!” @Goldberg #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/tSHgBpSaTC
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2022