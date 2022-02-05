Goldberg Returns On WWE Smackdown, Challenges Roman Reigns (Clips)

Goldberg is back on WWE television, returning on Smackdown to tell Roman Reigns he’s next. The WWE Hall of Famer made his return on Friday’s show, interrupting Roman Reigns and the Bloodline in the opening segment.

Goldberg came down to the ring and said he acknowledges Reigns as his next victim, challenging the Universal Champion to a title match at Elimination Chamber. You can see clips from the segment below: