Good Brothers Reality Series Premiering On Triller TV+ Tomorrow
The Good Brothers have announced a new reality series that will air on Triller TV+ starting on Saturday. The series is titled TALKNSHOP PRESENTS: Lariato Pro with the first episode debuting tomorrow at 8 PM ET, with new episodes every other Saturday.
The series is described as follows:
The series showcases The Good Brothers’ unique brand of wrestling, unmistakable humor, and charisma that has made them household names in the industry. Wrestling fans will get an insider’s all-access pass to the wild world of independent wrestling in a way they’ve never seen before. Fans will have a front-row seat to all the action in and out of the ring, and then get to witness the hustle, chaos and brotherhood that happens behind the ropes.
The series will be loud, proud and totally unfiltered. With appearances from rising stars and wrestling legends, the madness of Southern indie wrestling will be on full display and on TrillerTV+, the premium digital brand for live sports and entertainment. TrillerTV offers the best pay-per-view events, special bundles and exclusive content that fans of combat sports and pro wrestling desire.
