Good Humor Releases New Details on WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich

– The WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich, Good Humor’s new take on the WWE Ice Cream Bars, are coming soon and there’s new details on them. Good Humor reached out to 411 to provide new details on the treats, which will be released for a suggested retail price of $3.00-5.29 starting in February 2020 in major retailers and ice cream trucks across the nation.

Good Humor describes them as “a modern twist on the delicious ice cream truck favorite” that will feature four WWE stars to start in John Cena, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Randy Savage. The sandwiches will be a vanilla base between two vanilla wafers, with more information coming at WWE WrestleMania 36 in April.