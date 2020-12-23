wrestling / News
Gordon Ramsay Critiques Peyton Royce’s Cooking
December 23, 2020 | Posted by
WWE posted a new video to Twitter in which celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay critiques the cooking of Peyton Royce, who regularly prepares food for her Youtube channel.
She makes something from her home country of Australia called “fairy bread”, which is white bread with butter and sprinkles.
Ramsay said: “No, sprinkles. No, girl, you’ve lost the plot. Are you serious? Stop. You’ve been out of the ring too long, you’re rusty. Come on. I’m gonna stick those slices of bread on your bloody ears.”
Don't worry, @GordonRamsay, @PeytonRoyceWWE isn't in charge of catering… 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XO6SOpLyzg
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Negotiating Settlement On ‘Stone Cold’ Trademark
- Don Callis Sparks Speculation On Faction Name For Kenny Omega, Gallows & Anderson
- Magnum TA Explains What Happened Between Tessa Blanchard and Impact, Says Impact Was ‘Paying Her Peanuts’
- Eric Bischoff On Initial Discussions Of Buying WCW, How He Would’ve Changed PPVs, Scott Steiner As WCW Champion