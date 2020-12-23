Gordon Ramsay Critiques Peyton Royce’s Cooking

WWE posted a new video to Twitter in which celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay critiques the cooking of Peyton Royce, who regularly prepares food for her Youtube channel.

She makes something from her home country of Australia called “fairy bread”, which is white bread with butter and sprinkles.

Ramsay said: “No, sprinkles. No, girl, you’ve lost the plot. Are you serious? Stop. You’ve been out of the ring too long, you’re rusty. Come on. I’m gonna stick those slices of bread on your bloody ears.”