Grayson Waller Doesn’t Mind Comparisons To The Miz, Explains How They’re Different

Grayson Waller has often been compared to The Miz, but he doesn’t consider that to be a bad thing. Waller and Miz have similarities in their life paths and styles, both coming from reality show backgrounds and playing the arrogant heel. Apollo Crews even referred to Waller on the first Grayson Waller Effect on NXT, “How does it feel to be a low-budget version of The Miz?”

Waller addressed the comparisons during an appearance on After the Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, noting that he doesn’t mind those comparisons. He also explained how he sees himself as different from the A-Lister. You can check out some highlights below:

On people comparing him to The Miz: “When I did the Grayson Waller Effect with Apollo Crews and he said I was a Miz ripoff, or whatever terrible thing he tried to say that the NXT audience thought was funny, I laughed. Because I was like, ‘How is being compared to The Miz a bad thing? How is being compared to The Miz the bad thing?’ He main-evented WrestleMania. He’s on Raw every single week. He steals the show, he’s always doing something. He’s doing media appearances. Everyone knows who The Miz is, he has a reality show. Why would I take offense at someone saying I’m The Miz? If I’m the Miz, hell yeah! That’s awesome for me. That means my career’s gone real well, lad. And I have all the respect in the world for him, you know? I watched him on The Real World. And now we have like, similar friends. Mark Long, and a few other guys from The Challenge that I’m friends with, too. So, I hope people keep calling me The Miz. That’s great.”

On the difference between them: “The one thing about The Miz is, I think at the end of the day, I think people know The Miz is a good guy, too. You know, he’s doing all these media appearances, like — he’s obviously who he is, but he’s a good guy too. I’m not. I don’t care if anyone likes me. I don’t want anyone to like me, lad. I never go in a room — I’m at this PC right now, no one can stand me. The coaches can’t stand me, the talent. But I don’t care because I’m not here for that. I didn’t leave my family and friends back home to come here and make friends. I came here to be a Superstar, and I’m gonna do whatever it takes. And I’m gonna say whatever it takes, and I think that differentiates me.

“You see these things I’m saying online, no one will say it. But I’m at least real. I’m at least honest. I would rather be like, a real a**hole than a fake ‘nice guy,’ And I say that all the time; I am who I am. So I think there’s comparisons but also, in the ring? Like, no one can touch me. I know there’s a lot of super athletes here who played volleyball, did gymnastics three times in college. But like, I can do anything in that ring and you never know what you’re gonna see from me, you know? Everyone knows the Stunner. What a move, but no one hits the Stunner like Grayson Waller. Macho Man Elbow, what an elbow. But Macho never hit that elbow drop like I do, he’s not putting his hands between the legs. I’m a full-on showman. So as much as people compare me to The Miz, I’m Grayson Waller. I’m the first Grayson Waller, and there is no one who can do what I do.”

