Grizzled Young Veterans Cut Promo About Being Called ‘British FTR’

The Grizzled Young Veterans are tired of the comparisons between them and FTR, as they said in an AEW digital exclusive. AEW posted a video of the two backstage, where they were asked about Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood saying they they would never be them.

“Are you messing, lad?,” asked Zack Gibson. “Are you messing? That we’ll never be FTR? You know, for 18 years we have done this job. And when we started collecting titles around Europe, when we won titles in Asia, when we broke into America, do you know what people said? They said, ‘These guys are great! Just like a British FTR.'”

He continued, “Do you know what that’s like? You want to come and stick that camera in my face and tell me what the FTR have got to say about us? Are you messing? Do you know what it’s like for your entire life’s work to culminate in comparison? They are the very reason why I hate this job that I once loved. I hate it!”

James Drake added, “FTR, it’s as simple as this. When we’re done with you, they’re gonna look at you and say ‘Wow, just like an American Grizzled Young Veterans.”

The GYV targeted FTR upon their full debut at AEW All In and have continued to feud with the tag team since.