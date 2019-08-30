Grizzled Young Vets Talk The Rise Of NXT UK

– NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Vets (Zack Gibson & James Drake) spoke to talkSPORT ahead of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. Highlights are below.

Gibson On The Duo’s Journey: “It’s hard to put into words. Our whole journey was about getting to WWE and to be the best we can be when we get there. So, to get to TakeOver: Blackpool – which two minutes down the road from James’ house – and put our names in the history books as the first-ever tag team champions… I remember coming backstage and you’ve got Triple H and Shawn Michaels waiting for you, telling you it was incredible, you’ve stolen the show – it was incredible. And they sent title belts home to our families, just incredible. Still, up to this point, one of the best moments of my life. Hopefully, tomorrow is going to top it – we’ve got a lot of crazy stuff lined up so it’s definitely one not to miss.”

Drake On Stepping Up At TakeOver: “Yeah, definitely. With the generation of what we are now, we all take a lot of pride in our work. So basically, over the last 10 years we’ve seen a boom in British wrestling and that’s mainly because of the generation you see in NXT UK now. We’ve all evolved and put a lot of effort and time into, hopefully, one day having this opportunity. It’s hard to put into words, but all I can say is everyone is going out there to put on the best show, everyone is going out there to steal the show, make a bigger name for themselves, make NXT UK bigger than it already it has become. Cardiff is just another cornerstone.”

Gibson On Wanting To Face Anyway: “It’s something we’re 100% open to. Our whole goal, and we’ve said it since we won these titles, is to make these titles prestigious. We’re the first-ever UK tag team champions and it matters. As a wrestling fan, some people talk about who they want to see with a title, X, Y and Z, this guy could do this, this guy could do that; but a title doesn’t make a competitor, the competitor makes the title. So we’ve really focused on being the guys to take these titles and make them what they are today, our main focus has always been on that. Not that we have to go to other people, but they have to come to us. We have had small interactions: we went over for a tour of the States and worked with the Viking Raiders, the Street Profits and we defended our titles against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

“But we just want to make it clear: there is a reason guys like Cesaro and Kassius Ohno are coming over to NXT UK. Because talent over here like ourselves are making a racket and they want to come over and find out what it’s all about. So not necessarily are we going to go over and see what they’re going to do, we’ve laid the gauntlet down for guys to come here.”