wrestling / News
Gunther Confirms Steel Cage World Title Match With CM Punk at Tomorrow’s WWE Live Holiday Tour Event in Chicago
– As previously reported, a huge matchup was being advertised locally in the Chicago area during last Monday’s WWE Raw for tomorrow’s WWE Live Holiday Tour event in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. That matchup has now been confirmed by WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. Per Gunther via his social media, he will defend his title tomorrow night against former WWE Champion CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match.
This will be the first time Gunther faces CM Punk. Punk has been in action during the Holiday Tour this week, facing Ludwig Kaiser. Meanwhile, Gunther defeated Damian Priest in Steel Cage bouts the previous two nights. This will be the first time Punk wrestles for a WWE title since making his return to the promotion last year.
Tomorrow’s non-televised live event is being held at the Allstate Arena in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. This is the same arena where Punk defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2011.
Tomorrow in Chicago pic.twitter.com/K5bD1oBVdv
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) December 28, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE RAW Reportedly Expected To Go Back To Three Hours on Netflix
- Latest Update on AEW-Ricky Starks Relationship, If Starks Can Work Indies
- Details on Original Plan For Juice Robinson in AEW Continental Classic
- DDP Recalls Backstage Confrontation With Randy Savage After Being Knocked Out With an Elbow