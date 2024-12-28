– As previously reported, a huge matchup was being advertised locally in the Chicago area during last Monday’s WWE Raw for tomorrow’s WWE Live Holiday Tour event in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. That matchup has now been confirmed by WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. Per Gunther via his social media, he will defend his title tomorrow night against former WWE Champion CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match.

This will be the first time Gunther faces CM Punk. Punk has been in action during the Holiday Tour this week, facing Ludwig Kaiser. Meanwhile, Gunther defeated Damian Priest in Steel Cage bouts the previous two nights. This will be the first time Punk wrestles for a WWE title since making his return to the promotion last year.

Tomorrow’s non-televised live event is being held at the Allstate Arena in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. This is the same arena where Punk defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2011.