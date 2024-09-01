Gunther On Facing Randy Orton At WWE Bash In Berlin, Doesn’t Believe In Joe Hendry

Gunther picked up a win over Randy Orton at WWE Bash In Berlin, and he reflected on the match after the show. The Imperium member retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Orton in the main event of Saturday’s PPV and he spoke with Gorilla Position about Orton and more after the show. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On Orton: “He’s more experienced than anyone, and I always think, first of all, a good wrestler stands out. When he enters the room, people turn their hats, and I think Randy is that kind of guy that wherever he is in the world, I think he will stand out and pop out. All that combined with his high-class skill in that ring and understanding efficiency in what we do out there and understanding the meaning of the little things out there. I think that’s what makes him stand out. But on the other hand, I also think that’s something that makes myself stand out. So I think wrestling-wise, we’re not that far apart from each other as we were personally the last weeks. So yeah, there are a lot of guys out there that I can learn something from, but Randy is definitely one of those guys.”

On whether he believes in Joe Hendry: “Uh no, I don’t think so. No.”