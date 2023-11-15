wrestling / News
H2O Uncharted Territory Results 11.13.23: IWTV Tag Titles On the Line, More
The latest episode of H2O Uncharted Territory saw the IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships defended and more. You can see the full results for Monday’s show, which aired in IWTV, per Fightful:
* Discovery Gauntlet Deathmatch: Anthraxx def. Chris Bradley
* Brayden Toon def. Brian Neil
* Deklan Grant def. Dominick Denaro
* Ladders Are Legal Scramble: Jimmy Lloyd def. Bobby Orlando, Duncan Aleem, Dyln McKay, Frank Bonetti and GG Everson
* Alec Price def. President Hawkins
* Ryan Redfield def. 1 Called Manders
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation def. Wasted Youth
This match is going to be nuts!#UnchartedTerritory pic.twitter.com/dSrqRb9HKf
— Rand, Scott Rand (@ScottRandflyers) November 14, 2023
BOBBY IN DA HOUSE #UnchartedTerritory @H2OWRESTLING @indiewrestling @TheBobbyOrlando
▶️https://t.co/56gePMThDn pic.twitter.com/4HNl8XMvmI
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) November 14, 2023
Standing shooter from @toon_brayden! #UnchartedTerritory @H2OWRESTLING @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/56gePMThDn pic.twitter.com/3yoc1XMNov
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) November 14, 2023
