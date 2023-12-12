H2O Uncharted Territory Results 12.11.23: Austin Luke Defends Heavyweight Title, More

The latest episode of H2O Uncharted Territory saw the H2O Heavyweight Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results below from the Williamstown, New Jersey show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* ETU Key To The East Championship Match: Marcus Mathers def. Adam Priest

* Discovery Gauntlet Death Match: Remington Rhor def. JB Anderson

* Jimmy Lloyd, Rocket & Zayda Steel def. President’s Cabinet

* Kennedi Copeland def. Kody Manhorn

* Charlie Tiger def. Athan Promise, Juni Underwood, Mike Walker, TJ Reno, and Vinny Talotta

* Ryan Redfield def. Dominick Denaro via DQ

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation def. Culture Inc.

* H2O Heavyweight Championship Match: Austin Luke def. Joey Janela