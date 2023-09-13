wrestling / News
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Comments On Medical Emergency
Hacksaw Jim Duggan has issued a statement commenting on what caused his medical emergency over the weekend. As previously reported, Duggan was hospitalized for an emergency surgery on Saturday. He posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to note that he experienced a high temperature and severe pain while doing an autograph signing on Friday at the Glens Falls Fire Department and, on the advice of his wife and the acting fire chief, went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a perirectal abscess. He had to have the emergency surgery on Saturday to drain the abscess.
Duggan went on to thank the surgeon and staff at Glen Falls Hospital and everyone who send him well wishes, and noted that he’s been deemed safe to fly so will be heading home today with his wife Debra.
Thank you to the @GlensFallsHosp, The Glens Falls Fire Department, The Glens Falls Nation Fund, and all of my fans and friends for their prayers and support!
HOOOOOOO! 👍 pic.twitter.com/sHYyOSTtj9
— Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) September 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls His Feud With Rick Rude, Not Having Their Match At WWE SummerSlam 1988
- Kevin Nash Says He Has ‘No Heat’ With CM Punk, Recalls Altercation With Samoa Joe In TNA
- Eric Bischoff Breaks Down CM Punk’s Options After AEW Release, Potential WWE Return
- Kayden Carter in Swimsuit, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos