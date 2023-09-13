Hacksaw Jim Duggan Comments On Medical Emergency

Hacksaw Jim Duggan has issued a statement commenting on what caused his medical emergency over the weekend. As previously reported, Duggan was hospitalized for an emergency surgery on Saturday. He posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to note that he experienced a high temperature and severe pain while doing an autograph signing on Friday at the Glens Falls Fire Department and, on the advice of his wife and the acting fire chief, went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a perirectal abscess. He had to have the emergency surgery on Saturday to drain the abscess.

Duggan went on to thank the surgeon and staff at Glen Falls Hospital and everyone who send him well wishes, and noted that he’s been deemed safe to fly so will be heading home today with his wife Debra.