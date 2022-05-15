Hacksaw Jim Duggan Says He’s Fighting Cancer Again, Says Doctors Caught It Early

Hacksaw Jim Duggan is on the warpath against cancer again, as he says his affliction has returned. As you may recall, the WWE Hall of Famer announced last October that he was undergoing a procedure after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He announced in December that he was cancer-free, but in a new video posted to his Facebook page on Sunday he said that it has returned and he’ll be undergoing eight weeks of radiation treatment.

“Hi, folks,” Duggan said (per Fightful). “I hope you enjoy the pictures and videos of our travels. We’ve been having a great time. But reality is here and I’m afraid I have some bad news. It seems like my cancer treatment is not over even after the removal of my prostate last October. Tomorrow, I’m having my second hormone shot and Tuesday, I’m being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week.”

He continues, “The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early. But still, it’s a very terrifying time for me and my family. The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we’re going to do. I’m going to make most shows, but some shows, I’m gonna have to postpone or cancel and I’m sorry about that, but that’s the way it’s got to be. I’ll be posting this whole ordeal as I go through it. So tomorrow on the way to the doctor to get the hormone shots. I’m going to be posting that after the shots. I’ll be posting throughout the whole experience. Hopefully, it will help someone out there because I know a lot of men, a lot of families, are going to go through this. I know it’s going to help me. You folks have helped me through an awful awful lot over the years many times before and sharing this with you is going to help me get through this. So thank you, and please don’t feel sorry for me. Be thankful that they caught it early. Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome and remember, I’ll get through this. Thanks very much, folks.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hacksaw as he prepares to kick cancer’s ass once again.