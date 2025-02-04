– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Hackswaw Jim Duggan discussed being one of the legends in attendance at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last month. He also praised WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque for his graciousness and treatment of WWE Legends. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jim Duggan on appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: “I hadn’t heard from WWE in probably 15 years. So, I got the call and I’m like, 203 area code? What the heck? They suing me for something? But I tell you, Triple H couldn’t be more gracious.”

On being invited to the Gorilla Position by Triple H: “[Triple H] came out, took pictures, talked about the new way they feel about legends over there, they appreciate what they’ve done; whole new outlook on legends.”

Levesque himself was recently announced as the headline inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.