Hacksaw Jim Duggan Signs WWE Legends Contract

F4WOnline reports that during the latest episoode of his Hacksaw Hour podcast, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that he signed a Legends contract with WWE, his first in some time.

He said: “I just signed a Legends deal with the WWE. Just recently signed the Legends deal. I haven’t signed it for a while, there was a little kind of discrepancy what was going on, but we got it all worked out and was able to sign it. So hopefully the action figures and the games will be coming back out again. I’m excited [about the Legends deal]. Like I said, it’s a whole new day up there in WWE. Proud to be part of it. Of course, you know, I never blasted the WWE. I never blasted Vince [McMahon]. As bad as he was, I still wouldn’t be where I am without him. Wrestling wouldn’t be where it is without him. I can’t vouch for his character — but as a businessman that took wrestling from high school gyms and National Guard armories to what it is today. But I signed that deal, so hopefully it won’t take too long to be in the circuit to come out with new action figures and stuff, and hopefully they give me some abs this time, you know?””