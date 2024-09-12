Hailey Welch Teases Having LA Knight On Her Talk Tuah Podcast

Hailey Welch, better known as the Hawk Tuah Girl says she’s willing to talk to LA Knight. Welch is launching her own Talk Tuah podcast and the WWE United States Champion responded last week to reference his “Lemme talk to ya!” catchphrase.

Welch replied to Knight on Wednesday with an image of her photoshopped onto Miss Elizabeth in a pic of Elizabeth and Randy Savage, writing:

“I’ll talk to ya…. But u need to know when others say ohhhh no, I say ohhhh yeah”

Knight in return responded with a compilation of his “Yeah!” shouts.

https://x.com/RealLAKnight/status/1831792765828780435