Hall’s AEW Collision Review 10.26.24  

Collision

Date: October 26, 2024

Location: Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

We’re live for the first time in a bit for this show and that could change things in a better way. It’s not the best of times for AEW, as the Blackpool Combat Club is running roughshod over everything and someone needs to step up. That might be Orange Cassidy, whose friend Chuck Taylor was attacked by the Club to end Dynamite. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of the Blackpool Combat Club attacking Chuck Taylor. In exclusive footage from after the show, Orange Cassidy says he’s taking care of this next week.

Jay White vs. Shane Taylor

Juice Robinson and Lee Moriarty are here too. The much bigger Taylor powers him into the corner to start and White needs a breather on the floor. Back in and White goes after the knee but Moriarty offers a distraction, allowing Taylor to choke on the ropes. A splash on the apron crushes White and we take an early break.

Back with Taylor missing a legdrop, allowing White to chop away. White snaps off the dragon screw legwhip and a DDT gets two. Taylor is back up with his release Rock Bottom for two but White elbows him in the corner and gets two off a swinging Rock Bottom. Robinson takes Moriarty out as Taylor knees White in the face. That just bans up the bad knee though and the Blade Runner gives White the pin at 9:37.

Rating: C+. This was a good way to make White look strong as he figures out and beats a monster like Taylor. I’m a bit surprised that White is getting such a strong push after coming back but AEW could certainly use some help on top. Maybe White can become a big player around here, and this is at least a starting point.

Post match White talks about how Hangman Page hits harder than he does and maybe that’s why he gets under Page’s skin. Maybe that’s why White has always always been a step ahead o him. Page can try to hang him again but Page better not miss. White is willing to give Page one more chance at Full Gear.

Ricochet is here to prove something when Lio Rush comes in. Rush has his own card from MVP so he’s nothing special. Don’t overlook Rush.

Kyle Fletcher is here to keep an eye on Ricochet but also to say he’s ready to face Will Ospreay on Dynamite.

Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

This is Ford’s first AEW match in about two years. Ford backs her into the corner to start, setting up a not great handspring elbow. Robyn blocks a kick and hits a swinging faceplant for two, only for Ford to come back with a cutter. We hit the neck crank for a bit before Renegade fights up…for all of a few seconds as Ford pulls her into a Muta Lock for the tap at 3:02.

Rating: C. Well Ford’s back and as usual, she looked perfectly acceptable in the ring. I’m not sure how much higher she’ll be going, but it’s good to have her back in the ring as there are far worse options to present. This was just a quick way to get back at it and the Muta Lock should work out well enough for her as a nasty looking finisher.

Post match Jamie Hayter pops up to say she’ll be waiting on Ford on the November 6 Dynamite.

FTR want the Outrunners to get the Tag Team Titles and it starts tonight.

Outrunners vs. MxM Collection

Floyd and Mansoor start things off and they waste no time in going to the posedown. A running shoulder takes Mansoor down and it’s off to Magnum for a quickly broken headlock. For some reason Magnum tries to slam Madden, who wins a test of strength instead. Some dropkicks stagger Madden though and we take a break.

Back with Magnum fighting out of the corner but getting caught with a Hart Attack for two. The Collection’s posing double elbow drop doesn’t work and the tag brings in Floyd to clean house. Madden blocks a suplex but the Outrunners escape a double suplex and an assisted slam puts Madden down. The Collection wind up on top of each other and the posing elbow connects. Madden is back with a Boss Man Slam but gets sent outside, setting up Total Recall to finish Mansoor at 11:11.

Rating: C+. Take two goofy teams, let them do their things for awhile, then have the popular ones win. This isn’t complicated and there is no reason to do anything more than keep it simple. The Outrunners aren’t likely to win the Tag Team Titles, but AEW would be wise to see what they can get out of them, even if it is just in fun stuff like this.

Nigel McGuinness sat down with Wheeler Yuta for an interview, asking why Yuta tried to murder Bryan Danielson. Yuta thought Nigel would get it more than anyone else, but Nigel says he wanted to prove he was a better wrestler. Yuta: “How’d that work out for you?” Nigel: “Not great you smug bastard.” Yuta says the Blackpool Combat Club gave Danielson a warrior’s death because Danielson was long past the point he should have left and it was time to get rid of him. If they’ll do that to Danielson, what will they do to someone they hate?

Back in the arena, Nigel isn’t sure if Yuta was trying to convince Nigel or himself.

Jake Roberts says La Faccion Ingobernable is ready to hurt FTR.

Ricochet vs. Lio Rush

Rush hits him in the face to start and fires off some shots in the corner. Back up and Ricochet flips over the ropes, earning a kick to the head to send him outside. Ricochet gets in a shot of his own and a running elbow drop gets two. Ricochet’s knee knocks him silly, to the point where Ricochet offers to help him back in. The suckering out to the floor lets Rush hit a dive and we take a break.

Back with Rush missing something of the top and getting caught in a northern lights suplex into a brainbuster into the running shooting star press for two. A Blue Thunder Bomb gives Ricochet two but Vertigo is broken up. Rush’s spinning kick to the head gets two so he goes for a chair, only to get taken out with a quick dive. Back in and Ricochet’s running elbow finishes Rush at 11:24.

Rating: B-. This was an entertaining match and Rush got to go every step of the way with Ricochet. It felt like a match meant to be a showcase of two high fliers, which made the back and forth side fit better. In other words, it was a better use of Rush than having him go about the same distance with Shelton Benjamin last week, which still didn’t feel right. For this spot though, another entertaining match from Ricochet, who is likely next in line for the International Title.

Harley Cameron, now as THUNDER HARLEY, throws her hair around a lot and says Thunder Rosa isn’t the only one who can paint her face. Rosa comes in to say she’s ready to show her what the paint is really about next week. We’ll make it a Dia de los Muertos match. Rosa leaves and Cameron, with the squeak, threatens Rosa with her wrath but realizes it isn’t working. As usual, Cameron is on another planet in a great way.

The Kingdom gives The Beast Mortos candy and offer to take him trick or treating.

Anna Jay vs. Viva Van

Feeling out process to start with Nigel starting in on the violent things Mariah May will do to Jay. An armdrag doesn’t work for Van, as Jay hip attacks her back down. Jay’s swinging neckbreaker gets two but Van is back up with a running spinwheel kick. We take a break and come back with Jay (who Schiavone describes as “red hot”) hitting a Sling Blade into an Iconoclasm for two.

Van kicks her into the corner and a spinning backfist drops Jay for two more. A Backstabber gives Jay two of her own and they trade rams into the corner. Van’s high crossbody gets two more but Jay is right back with the Gory Bomb (dubbed the Widow’s Peak, which is traditionally a different move but oh well) for the pin at 9:47.

Rating: C. Jay continues to build up momentum on the way to the title shot and that’s the right way to go. That being said, absolutely none of this matters if Jay doesn’t get a big win at some point. I’m not sure if that’s going to be the win against May, but if AEW wants Jay to move up after all these years, she needs to actually pick up some kind of hardware.

Mariah May is in the back and gets to the point: “Anna Jay, if you left this business tomorrow, do you think anyone would give a s***? Or would we just find another fat*** blonde, teach her to do an armdrag and watch her waste five years of her life?” Jay isn’t some kind of inspiration, because instead of sink or swim, she’s going to drown.

Video on Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews.

Here’s what’s coming up on various shows.

Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii want revenge.

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. FTR

Jake Roberts is here with the villains. Dralistico takes Harwood down to start and then does it again, earning him some hard chops. Wheeler comes in for a gordbusters and it’s immediately off to Rush. Some right hands have Wheeler in trouble as everything breaks down. FTR suplexes both of them down hard but Harwood misses a charge into the post as we take a break. Back with Rush sending Harwood outside and then whipping him into the barricade.

Rush does the tranquilo pose and gets punched down by Harwood, who drops Dralistico as well. Wheeler comes in with a neckbreaker but Dralistico knocks him out to the corner, setting up a springboard spinning crucifix bomb. Everything breaks down again and Harwood has to escape a Fujiwara armbar. Harwood hits the superplex but the Shatter Machine is countered. The Bull’s Horns are broken up as well so Rush and Harwood slap it out. Harwood’s Sharpshooter is blocked and cue the Beast Mortos with a cheap shot, only for Dralistico to walk into the Shatter Machine for the pin at 16:33.

Rating: B. This was very much in the FTR playbook of being able to work well with any opponent. They were all moving well out there and while Rush is still treated as a good bit more of a star than he seems to be, he wasn’t too bad here with running over everyone in front of him. Other than that, it’s still not the best start for La Faccion after coming under Roberts’ leadership, but it could be worse.

Post match La Faccion beats down FTR but the Outrunners run in for the save to end the show. If/when FTR turns on them, the heat is going to be off the charts.

Results

Jay White b. Shane Taylor – Blade Runner

Penelope Ford b. Robyn Renegade – Muta Lock

Outrunners b. MxM Collection – Total Recall to Mansoor

Ricochet b. Lio Rush – Running elbow

Anna Jay b. Viva Van – Widow’s Peak

