Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 6.21.25  

Collision

Date: June 21, 2025

Location: ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

We’re back stateside after a pretty fun show down in Mexico City. Things are starting to shape up for All In and there is a good chance that tonight will be focused on that show as well. Then again Collision is not often the show that gets the build for the pay per views so it might be a case of waiting until Dynamite. Let’s get to it.

Stokely Hathaway says his men are ready for their eight man tag tonight.

Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox

Non-title and Wheeler Yuta is here with Moxley. Fox ducks a clothesline to start and hits a quick jumping enziguri but Moxley drops him with a right hand. They go outside with Moxley getting in another shot, only to get caught with a running hanging DDT back inside. Fox knocks him outside for a running moonsault but Moxley gets in a crotching on top.

Moxley rakes the back and bites the ear, setting up a reverse Rings of Saturn to send Fox to the ropes. Back up and Fox kicks him to the floor for the big dive, followed by a pair of cutters back inside. Moxley isn’t having that and hits a heck of a clothesline into a Gotch style piledriver. Some big shots into the rear naked choke finishes for Moxley at 5:46.

Rating: B-. Fox has grown on me at a rapid pace in the last few months and that was on full display again here. There is something fun about watching Fox do his flips and dives as he is unique enough to make them stand out. Of course he wasn’t going to beat the champion, but at least he had a good time getting there.

Post match Moxley gives him a Death Rider before grabbing a mic. Moxley says he’s been watching Hangman Page waste his chances and his talents for years. He doesn’t have the same patience that these people have and promises to run Page out of the sport at All In. This business is not for Page. Moxley kept it short here and that’s better for everyone.

Various people talk about how special/important it was to be in Arena Mexico. It certainly seemed to be a great night so well done on having such a success.

Adam Cole and company are ready for their eight man tag.

Don Callis Family/FTR vs. Bandido/Daniel Garcia/Paragon

Bandido and Harwood start things off but Takeshita grabs Bandido from the apron. That doesn’t seem to bother Bandido who hits a quick dropkick and hands it off to Strong. Takeshita comes in to take him into the corner and chop away before it’s Fletcher gets to hammer Strong down. Strong is fine enough to get over for the tag to Garcia, who is caught in the wrong corner as well. Harwood’s chinlock doesn’t last long and the needed tag brings in Bandido to clean house. FTR cuts off a dive though and sends Bandido face first into the announcers’ table as we take a break.

Back with Bandido hitting a top rope corkscrew crossbody to Harwood and it’s back to Cole to pick the pace up again. A Backstabber gets two on Fletcher and everything breaks down with a string of knockdowns. Back to back top rope splashes set up an exchange of shots to the face. Cole brainbusters Fletcher onto the knee and they all get up for the big slugout. The Shatter Machine is broken up but so is Chasing The Dragon. Fletcher superkicks Strong into the Shatter Machine for the pin at 11:58.

Rating: B-. This was another fast paced tag match from teams who know how to wrestle that style. Everyone got to do a little something, though I was expecting more involving Bandido. It isn’t that what he did was bad, but we have less than three weeks before Supercard Of Honor and he doesn’t even an opponent yet.

Post match the winners beat them down again but the Outrunners make the save.

Thunder Rosa and company are ready for the eight women’s tag.

Athena tells her partners to get it together for tonight.

Mercedes Mone, now with six belts, tells Toni Storm to bring it because Storm’s time is ticking.

Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor

Prince Nana and the rest of Shane Taylor Promotions are here too. Strickland starts fast by knocking him out to the floor but tries to get into a slugout. This goes rather badly as the much bigger Taylor drops him to the apron without much effort. Strickland slips out of a Death Valley Driver but takes too long trying a powerbomb, earning himself a splash on the apron.

We take a break and come back with Strickland hitting a springboard dropkick to the leg. Taylor is fine enough to hit a hard knee but goes up for some reason, allowing Strickland to super Angle Slam him back down. The Swerve Stomp to the apron connects but Strickland has to dive onto the Promotions to save Nana. Back in and the House Call finishes for Strickland at 9:10.

Rating: C+. I’ve said it many times now, but there comes a point where there is nothing left to get out of Taylor if he is used this way over and over. He gets these short term runs where he says it’s time to take him seriously or whatever and then he loses, starting the process over again. Why should I take him seriously if no one else does?

We look at Toni Storm stalking Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam.

Storm, looking rather Carmen Sandiegoish, was told that the match between herself and Mone would be huge, but Mone has done nothing but eat steak and try to kiss her. This doesn’t work for Storm, because if Mone makes one wrong move, she’ll eat Mone alive. She knew that Mone was special but Storm is a “manic, neurotic, erotic, sexually questionable, consistently sweating, bottom heavy trans-Atlantic w****.”

She makes magic happen when the title is in her bosom and unless Mone can pull a rabbit from her censored, Mone is going to have to kill her. You know what you’re getting from the match at this point and I’m worried about them burning out the interest by the time we get to All In.

Conglomeration vs. MxM Collection/Taya Valkyrie

That would be Mark Briscoe/Willow Nightingale/Hologram. The women start things off with Valkyrie getting to strut a bit but Nightingale knocks her down. Hologram and Madden come in with the former hitting a dropkick into the corner. A springboard missile dropkick sends Mason outside and it’s off to Mansoor. Hologram is sent outside though, where Mason gets in a spinning Boss Man Slam as we take a break.

Back with Hologram grabbing a satellite DDT, allowing the tag off to Briscoe. Everything breaks down and Hologram gives Mansoor the spinning torture rack powerbomb. Stereo dives take out the other two and Briscoe drops the Froggy Bow for the pin on Mansoor at 8:30.

Rating: C+. This has been the latest “Hologram gets another win which changes absolutely nothing about what he is doing around here because that is what he does” (patent pending) match. It’s the same (entertaining) stuff time after time and after all these months, it would be nice for AEW to do SOMETHING with him. Otherwise, it makes me wonder why so many others are getting a chance before him, as the internal logic is questionable at times.

Kris Statlander is frustrated about not being in the eight woman tag match. Wheeler Yuta comes in to mock her but she tells him to get out. Jon Moxley comes in and Statlander gets scared, but Moxley says never let anyone tell you what you’re worth.

Here is Don Callis with his Family for a chat. Callis gets straight to the point: Kazuchika Okada has joined the Family. We look at their beatdown of Kenny Omega last week, with Tony Schiavone being rather sick at the whole thing. Callis mocks Schiavone and calls out Omega, who is against the wall and all alone at All In.

Cue Mark Briscoe to interrupt, saying he’s Omega’s friend. He’s not the only friend though, and Kota Ibushi is back. Ibushi gets in the ring and kicks Josh Alexander in the head before slugging it out with Okada. Ibushi easily clears the ring and is at least a bit more enthusiastic than he was before. Again though: why does Omega vs. Okada need anything extra? It sells itself, and having all this other stuff around sounds like an unnecessary addition.

We come back from a break with Big Bill/Bryan Keith brawling with the Workhorsemen on the floor. Bill and Keith get the better of things, including a chokeslam onto four open chairs. Cue Christian Cage and the Patriarchy, saying he doesn’t like this kind of a brawl taking up his television time. Cage is proud of Nick Wayne, and thinks it’s time for he and his son to become Tag Team Champions. Bill mocks Mother Wayne’s promiscuity and wants to fight right now. Cage suggests that Bill is drunk and hits his catchphrase.

Anthony Bowens yells at Billy Gunn for his recent losses. Things don’t seem to be going well.

Jet Speed vs. Gates Of Agony

Ricochet is on commentary. Bailey and Kaun start things off with Bailey’s dropkick sending him into the ropes. Liona comes in for a headlock and quickly hands it back to Kaun so Knight comes in with some armdrags. The rolling spinning splash only hits Kaun’s raised knees though and Liona sends Knight into the barricade. Ricochet certainly seems to improve as we take a break.

Back with Knight getting over for the tag to Bailey, who misses a running shooting star press. Liona is back up with a fall away slam/Samoan drop combination but Knight breaks up Open The Gates. Knight hits a double DDT, which brings Ricochet to his feet. Bailey hits a big dive out to the floor, only for Kaun to grab his fireman’s carry gutbuster for two back inside. Bailey is right back with his tornado kick though, setting up the spinning top rope splash to give Knight the pin on Kaun at 10:00.

Rating: C+. The Gates Of Agony are pretty much the tag team version of Shane Taylor and I don’t really mean that in the best way. They’re a fine monster team, but when that monster team hasn’t won anything in a good while and often lose against any level of competition, it’s not going to help their prospects. Bailey and Knight are fine as a midcard tag team and thankfully that’s about all they seem to be at the moment.

Thekla/Athena/Megan Bayne/Penelope Ford vs. Queen Aminata/Anna Jay/Tay Melo/Thunder Rosa

It’s a brawl to start until Aminata and Ford are quickly left in the ring. We get the parade of knockdowns until Rosa and Athena wind up on the apron. With everyone else on the floor, Aminata and Ford hit stereo dives as we take a break. Back with Athena and Bayne having a staredown (despite being partners) so Thekla goes Upside Down on Aminata. Melo and Jay come in to double team Bayne, who suplexes both of them without much trouble.

Rosa and Athena slug it out until Athena scores with an enziguri. A parade of secondary finishes sees Thekla DDT Bayne for two. Thekla hits a spear on Bayne and Athena piledrives Aminata but Rosa is up with a spinning Death Valley Driver. Billie Starkz gets on the apron for a distraction though and ROH TV Champion Red Velvet runs out to give Athena her title. Athena decks Rosa with the belt for the pin at 10:40.

Rating: C+. Much like Bandido, Athena still doesn’t have anything set up for Supercard Of Honor, though at least it seems like Rosa is going to be coming after her at the show. There is a good chance this sets up Billie Starkz coming after the Women’s TV Title to avenge her leader, though it would be great to have those matches actually announced. Other than that, it was nice to tie the tag team feud in with the ROH stuff to give the latter some more exposure, as they need all the help they can get at the moment.

The winners pose to end the show.

Results

Jon Moxley b. AR Fox – Rear naked choke

Don Callis/FTR b. Bandido/Daniel Garcia/Paragon – Shatter Machine to Strong

Swerve Strickland b. Shane Taylor – House Call

Conglomeration b. MxM Collection/Taya Valkyrie – Froggy Bow to Mansoor

Jet Speed b. Gates Of Agony – Spinning frog splash to Kaun

Thekla/Athena/Megan Bayne/Penelope Ford b. Queen Aminata/Anna Jay/Tay Melo/Thunder Rosa – Belt shot to Rosa

