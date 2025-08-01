Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 7.31.25  

Collision

Date: July 31, 2025

Location: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

We’re wrapping up the run in the Ballroom and the shows have been good enough while they’ve lasted. This week is going to include quite the title match, as Dustin Rhodes is defending the TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher in a street fight. That is a big enough match and we should be in for a nice show so let’s get to it.

We start fast, with the Death Riders jumping a security guard. Jon Moxley talks about how the team attacked Darby Allin a few months ago and wants him out here right now. Cue Allin the crowd and the team goes after him. More on this later it seems.

We look back at Hangman Page retaining the AEW World Title over Jon Moxley last night on Dynamite.

#1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament First Round: Bandido/Brody King vs. Gates Of Agony

Kaun shoulders Bandido down to start, earning himself a nip up right back. Bandido kicks Kaun into the corner and it’s off to Liona vs. King for the power showdown. They trade running shoulders until King hits a running clothesline to the floor. King drops Kaun as well and then slams Bandido onto him for two. Back up and the Gates clear the ring as we take a quick break.

We come back with Bandido still in trouble but he manages to kick Liona down and tag King. House is quickly cleaned before it’s right back to Bandido for stereo dives to the floor. Back in and a frog splash gives Bandido two on Liona with Kaun making a save. Kaun’s superbomb gets two more on Bandido but King hits a Death Valley Driver to plant Liona on the apron. King isn’t done as he superplexes Kaun and flips Bandido into a 450 for the pin at 12:43.

Rating: B-. This got going and I can go with a makeshift team getting to make a nice run in this kind of tournament. I don’t believe that Bandido and King are going to move on after this, but they looked good against a team like the Gates. They were all working and moving out there, which made for a rather nice opener.

Don Callis, with Lance Archer, is ready for Kyle Fletcher to win the TNT Title tonight. That gives them the power and the titles but Shane Taylor comes in to protest (calling Callis “Vigo The Carpathian looking”). Archer and Taylor are about to brawl but Callis seems to have an idea.

We look back at last night’s MJF/Mark Briscoe argument.

The Paragon is upset by the loss of Adam Cole but give the Conglomeration a pep talk.

The Death Riders are looking for Darby Allin, who jumps Jon Moxley and puts a towel over Moxley’s face.

Kris Statlander vs. Lena Kross

Kross is rather tall but Statlander shoulders her down anyway. Back up and Kross grabs a German suplex but gets electric chaired into a faceplant. Statlander pulls her into an armbar with a headscissors for the tap at 1:26. Well Kross was impressive while she lasted. She just didn’t last very long.

Post match Statlander poses and Willow Nightingale comes out for her match, though they pass without issue.

Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla

The rest of the Triangle Of Madness is here with Thekla. Nightingale grabs a waistlock to start and sends her flying into the corner without much trouble. Thekla spiders away from a clothesline and we have a rather odd faceoff. Nightingale cuts off a spin with a backbreaker and nails a big Pounce to send Thekla out to the floor.

We take a break and come back with Thekla grabbing an Upside Down choke, with the rest of the Triangle approving. Nightingale gets back up and hits a middle rope dropkick, followed by a clothesline on the apron. Back in and Thekla catches her on top, setting up a heck of a spider superplex. Thekla hits a nice dive to the floor but Nightingale is right back up. Julia Hart offers a distraction though and Thekla drops Nightingale with a spear. The running stomp finishes for Thekla 11:15.

Rating: C+. This match was designed to keep the feud going for at least another match, with Nightingale getting distracted by the numbers game. That’s going to result in her needing some friends to help fight the Madness and we should be in for something decent as a result. If nothing else, at least Thekla won something, which she has been needing to do more often.

Post match the Triangle beats Nightingale down, with Penelope Ford joining in on the fun. Megan Bayne loads up a powerbomb but Queen Aminata (with a chair) leads Tay Melo and Anna Jay out for the save.

Billy Gunn isn’t sure what happened with Anthony Bowens last week when Bowens interrupts. Bowens says Gunn hasn’t contacted him since last week and yells a lot, with Gunn saying he doesn’t know who Bowens is anymore.

Swerve Strickland is happy with taking everything away from the Young Bucks. The Bucks are still trying to abuse the power they have though and Strickland isn’t going to let that happen. He’s going to be there to stop Kazuchika Okada too.

Don Callis and Okada don’t think much of Strickland, or Prince Nana for that matter. Okada is willing to face Strickland at Forbidden Door and the match is set.

#1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang

Schiavone is impressive, as he has moved from calling this the first of four semifinals earlier in the night to the final semifinal here. Wilder and Robinson start things off before quickly going over for the double tag. Harwood grabs a headlock on Gunn and then shoulders him down for a bonus. Robinson comes back in to send Harwood into the corner but Harwood is fine enough to hit an elbow to Gunn’s face. Everything breaks down and FTR is double clotheslined to the floor and we take a break.

We come back with Wheeler missing a Bronco Buster but Harwood grabs an abdominal stretch on Gunn. That’s broken up and Gunn gets over for the tag, which the referee doesn’t see so the beating continues. A Hart Attack gets two on Gunn and he’s sent outside, where Wheeler misses a dive into the barricade. Back in and it’s off to Robinson to clean house.

Stokely Hathaway tries to help on a rollup but the referee breaks it up, allowing Robinson to get two off a sunset flip. A PowerPlex gets the same on Harwood, with Wheeler making the save. Robinson’s spinning Downward Spiral gets a very close two on Harwood and he knocks Wheeler into the Fameasser. Hathaway distracts Robinson though and Wheeler sends him into the steps. Back in and Wheeler gets a cheap shot, allowing Harwood to roll Gunn up for the pin at 15:23.

Rating: B. It shouldn’t be a surprise that FTR and the Gang had a good match, as they had a great one a year or two ago. They work well together and that was the case again here, even with the roles reversed. FTR has felt destined to make the finals and now they have, which shouldn’t be stunning, but I’m not sure how it’s going to go in the finals. Either way, pretty awesome stuff here, which is no shock at all.

We get a Technique By Taz video on Athena’s O Face. Good stuff, as usual.

Athena brags about pinning Toni Storm last night and now she is ready to sign the contract for Forbidden Door. Works for me.

Here is Max Caster for his latest five minute open challenge, plus an insult at Anthony Bowens (who is apparently a boring, bland b****).

Max Caster vs. Rush

Caster gets smart and runs to the floor, with the chase burning off the first minute. Some laps around the ring take off even more time but Rush goes outside to drop Caster. Rush sends him into the barricade and pounds Caster down, only for Caster to come back with a slingshot dive. Back in and Rush gives him the cocky running boot in the corner as we have less than a minute to go. Another toss sends Caster into the corner and Rush chokes away but spends too long posing as time expires at 5:00.

Rating: C. This was more of an angle than a match and I’m actually digging the idea of Caster turning after all of those losses. He’s almost goofily sympathetic and that could make for a nice run. If nothing else, the pre-match promo should mean we’re on the way to something else with Bowens, and that could be fun.

Post match Rush gives him the Bull’s Horns so the rest of LFI runs in for the beatdown. Jet Speed and AR Fox make the save. Caster is laid out but raises a fist from the mat.

Mercedes Mone has won a women’s title in Poland. She’ll be back next week.

Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Skyflight

Sky knees away at Taylor to start but gets powered into the corner for his efforts. It’s quickly off to Bravo, who gets elbowed down by Top Flight. Dean trips Darius down though and Taylor drops a leg on the apron as we take a break. We come back with Dante cleaning house, including a high crossbody for two. Dante has to roll away from some double teaming and it’s back to Sky. Things pick up again and a quick TKO finishes Bravo at 6:54.

Rating: C+. I’ve always liked Sky and Top Flight so this is a pleasant surprise. It’s not like there are teams beating the door down to come after the Opps, or possibly even the Sons Of Texas in Ring Of Honor. At the same time, Taylor and company losing again is almost funny, as it’s become a running joke at this point.

Darby Allin tries to dump Jon Moxley out of a fire escape but security does their job to break it up.

TNT Title: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher is challenging in a street fight. They go outside rather quickly and Rhodes knocks a kendo stick away, only to get DDTed onto the steps. It’s time for a table as Rhodes is already busted open. Fletcher misses a dive and crashes through the table, allowing Rhodes to grab another table. Before we get there though, it’s the cowbell to the head for two but Fletcher sends him through the table at ringside.

We take a break and come back with Fletcher busted open as well and using the cowbell to hammer on Rhodes’ knee. Rhodes fights up and hits Cross Rhodes before unloading with a chair to the back. Fletcher superkicks said chair into Rhodes’ face, setting up a jumping Tombstone onto an open chair for two. A third table is set up but Rhodes catches him on top with a super Canadian Destroyer. It’s time for a glove loaded up with thumbtacks, meaning the Claw can go on.

Fletcher breaks that up and brings in the bag of thumbtacks (of course), only to get powerslammed onto them for two. Rhodes pours the tacks into Fletcher’s trunks for Shattered Dreams but Don Callis slips Fletcher the screwdriver. Fletcher stabs the screwdriver into Rhodes’ knee (it sticks) but the doctor gets it out. A brainbuster is countered into a small package to give Rhodes two, followed by the brainbuster onto the tacks to give Fletcher the title at 16:42.

Rating: B. They beat each other up and it’s rather nice to see Rhodes lose the title so soon. Fletcher winning the title is what should have happened and hopefully this lets them give Rhodes his big moment and start to wrap up his time as a focal point. It made for a big time feel to the main event, and at least Rhodes didn’t hold the title very long.

Post match Fletcher smashes a chair over Rhodes’ knee against the post, leaving Rhodes to be taken out on a stretcher. If this is how they get both ROH titles off of him….honestly I wouldn’t be a bit surprised.

Results

Bandido/Brody King b. Gates Of Agony – Assisted 450 to Kaun

Kris Statlander b. Lena Kross – Headscissors armbar

Thekla b. Willow Nightingale – Spear

FTR b. Bang Bang Gang – Rollup to Gunn

Skyflight b. Shane Taylor Promotions – TKO to Bravo

Kyle Fletcher b. Dustin Rhodes – Brainbuster onto thumbtacks

