Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.9.22  

Dynamite

Date: November 9, 2022

Location: Aggaris Arena, Boston, Massachusetts

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

We are just over a week away from Full Gear and the card could use some help. So far the main matches are a four way for the Ring Of Honor World Title and MJF challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. Other than that we a few title matches and the finals of a tournament that hasn’t started yet. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Gunn Club/Swerve In Our Glory vs. FTR/Acclaimed

Billy Gunn storms the ring before the bell but gets ejected for jumping Swerve. We settle down to Wheeler hammering on Swerve in the corner as the fans are rather pleased with the goings on. The good guys take turns on Swerve, including the scissoring from the Acclaimed, as everything breaks down, with the four villains getting punches rained down in the corner.

We take a break and come back with Harwood suplexing his way out of trouble and avoiding a splash in the corner. The hot tag brings in Bowens as everything breaks down, including the Gunn Club stealing the Big Rig. All eight get up for the big showdown and it’s Lee picking Bowens up to swing into various people (points for a cool visual). A spinning forearm strike to the back of the head drops Bowens and a corkscrew dive off the top takes out the big pile.

Harwood is back up with a superplex to send Colton onto the pile. Back in and Austin does a Road Dogg shaky punch (complete with a crotch chop) but gets pulled into a Sharpshooter (that feels like a reference to Road Dogg saying he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart earlier this week) from Harwood. Everything breaks down and we hit the finisher parade until the Big Rig gives Bowens the pin on Austin at 12:05.

Rating: B-. Hot tag match to start and that is always a smart way to go. At the same time, you get the Tag Team Title feud for the pay per view on the show and FTR…well I’m sure they’ll face the Gunn Club at some point. For now though, it’s a good eight man tag with a fast pace and almost all action.

We hear from MJF on the Pardon My Take podcast, where he says he is banged up from the Acclaimed’s beating. His focus is on Jon Moxley at Full Gear because MJF is a generational talent. MJF is ready to face Moxley, who really impresses him because of everything he has done over the years.

After all of those years of working for $15 after driving hundreds of miles, Moxley has become the #1 star in the world but now the throne is up for the taking. MJF has had other people take the spotlight from him throughout his career, from a neck tattoo to Matt Hardy taking a fall to a year of Chris Jericho to a press conference. Now though, he is coming for the title because he is MJF. The mic gold is plentiful with this one.

Stokely Hathaway talks about how he thought he and MJF were friends but now he’ll do things however he can. He’ll also see Max in h***.

Full Gear Contenders Tournament First Round: Ethan Page vs. Eddie Kingston

Stokely Hathaway and Ortiz are the seconds. Page bails into the corner to start but comes right back with a middle rope shoulder. That’s enough to Kingston to the floor for a shoulder off the apron, meaning it’s time to stomp away on the floor. Back in and Kingston snaps off a butterfly suplex, only to be taken back to the floor for a suplex from Page.

We take a break and come back with the two of them slugging it out from their knees. The Stretch Plum goes on Page but Hathaway offers a distraction so the tap is missed. Back up and Page kicks Kingston in the head, only to get caught up top. That’s fine with Page, who hits a super Ego’s Edge for the pin at 9:12.

Rating: C+. The ending looked great as Kingston went flying, but it’s a little weird to see Page getting a push all of a sudden. He’s fine enough but out of everyone on the roster, him? Then again this is just winning the first round of a #1 contenders tournament so it might not mean anything, but it’s still coming a bit out of nowhere.

Jose the Assistant tells the Dark Order that once Rush wins the World Title, he’ll give 10 the first title shot. The others members will never get one, so John Silver calls him a Rush (Roosh) bag. The fight is on.

Here is Ari Daivari to offer his butler to Wardlow for the TNT Title.

TNT Title: Wardlow vs. Ari Daivari

Wardlow, with Samoa Joe, retains with a four movement Powerbomb Symphony at 1:47, with some clotheslines in between.

Post match Wardlow calls out Powerhouse eHobbs for a fight so here he comes….and Samoa Joe decks Wardlow, setting up the Koquina Clutch. Joe glares at Hobbs before leaving. Unify the titles and we’re all good.

Nyla Rose is ready to take the TBS Title back at Full Gear.

Tony Schiavone brings out Britt Baker and Saraya for a face to face chat. Saraya gets to the point: she is cleared to return to the ring and therefore this is HER HOUSE. Baker mocks her for being a “superstar” and coming to the place Baker helped make. She doesn’t remember Saraya laying a single brick but now Saraya is walking into her house. Baker: “We don’t take walk-ins so b****, make an appointment.”

Saraya talks about how long she has been in this business and how Baker has everything handed to her. Saraya worked all over the UK for free and wrestled the same day she was hit by a car. She has what it takes to be a superstar and has been in MSG, the 02 and the Tokyo Dome.

Baker doesn’t know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated and battle her drug addiction in front of the world. At Full Gear, it’s Saraya vs. Baker, so Baker tries to jump her. That just earns Baker a whatever we’re calling the Rampaige now. The fans were SILENT for Saraya’s promo, which came off as the most condescending, talking down speech I’ve heard in a long time.

The Best Friends run into the Factory in a stairwell and after some Danhausen yelling, we get Lee Johnson vs. Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Title on Rampage.

Earlier today, the Best Friends ran into Jay Lethal and company, where accusations of scumbaggery were made. Trent vs. Lethal was set up for later.

Trent vs. Jay Lethal

Lethal chop blocks him during the entrance and starts in on the leg after the bell. A dragon screw legwhip drops Trent but here are Chuck Taylor and Danhausen as we take a break. Back with Trent rolling some suplexes, setting up a half and half superplex. The running knee looks to set up the Strong Zero but we pause for Danhausen to try and curse Satnam Singh. Instead he punches Sonjay Dutt low, leaving Trent to jump Singh. The distraction lets Lethal hit a Lethal Injection for the pin at 7:15.

Rating: C. This was a case where the action was fine enough, but my goodness it is nearly impossible to care about Lethal and company. They’re the most midcard team I can imagine and adding in Jeff Jarrett hasn’t made them any more interesting. The match was ok enough, but a standard distraction finish isn’t the way to get around the boring that is Lethal.

Post match Dutt brings out Jeff Jarrett, who puts over Satnam Singh as being a real monster (while taking a shot at Braun Strowman). Jarrett is told to wrap it up so he chases a stage manager off with the guitar.

Jungle Boy wants to end this with Luchasaurus and Christian Cage so the challenge is made for Rampage.

Here is Jon Moxley with William Regal for a chat. Moxley talks about the first time he met Regal and wanting to be just like him. He tried to pick a fight with Regal and the beating was very bad. Then Moxley got mad and kneed Regal’s ear off his head. That was enough for Regal to take Moxley under his wing, but then the real work began.

Moxley is getting ready for MJF, who he first fought about a year or two ago. They know that MJF has potential and want him to fulfill it, but MJF doesn’t know what it means to have any pressure on him. Then MJF started calling himself the devil, but Moxley has met the devil and looked into his eyes. MJF is not the devil and doesn’t know what is coming for him. Pretty standard stuff but Moxley can sell it well.

More Elite deletion vignettes.

Video on the Ring Of Honor four way World Title match with Chris Jericho defending against Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson.

Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter

Rebel, Britt Baker and Toni Storm are here too. They go straight to the floor to start with Blue getting in a shot to the face but Baker offers a distraction. Hayter grabs a backbreaker into a suplex and we take a break. Back with Blue hitting an enziguri into the Code Red for two. Not that it matters as Hayter grabs the ripcord lariat for the pin at 6:45.

Rating: C. I have no idea why this needed the extra time for a break, but Hayter continues to feel like a force. She has the look, the power game and the fans seem into her. That is a great combination and I’m not sure why she needed that much time to be Skye Blue. It’s ok to wreck more than one person a show and it would have worked here.

Post match, Storm chases Hayter off.

Video on Dante Martin vs. Brian Cage in the #1 contenders tournament.

Lance Archer beats up Ricky Starks before their tournament match.

Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

2/3 falls, Tay Melo is here with Sammy and William Regal is on commentary. Danielson starts fast with the strikes but Sammy picks up the flips and dropkicks him to the floor. The suicide dive is cut off though and Danielson hits a missile dropkick to the floor. Danielson looks at Melo so Sammy throws a chair at him for the DQ and the first fall at 2:22.

Sammy unloads with mic shots to the head and eye as we take a break. Back with Danielson’s eye busted open and Sammy looking rather cocky. Sammy hits a great looking GTH to tie it up at 7:42. Danielson gets in a few shots but Sammy jumps the ropes (with a bit of a slip). That’s fine with Danielson, who knocked him down but misses a Swan Dive. Sammy slaps on the Crossface but Danielson makes the rope as we take a break.

Back with Melo being ejected and Danielson tying him in the Tree of Woe for the YES Kicks. Sammy gets out though and hits a hard running knee to knock Danielson to the floor. A shooting star takes Danielson down in a heap but he’s right back with the LeBell Lock back inside. That’s countered into the Walls of Jericho but Danielson slips out and knees Sammy in the head. The LeBell Lock goes on and Danielson cranks it up with….let’s call it a LeBell Rings of Saturn for the third fall and the win at 20:37.

Rating: B. These guys put in some work and it does help them get ready for the Full Gear match. Daniels winning here is a bit of a surprise but it certainly isn’t a ridiculous stretch. The four way should be good as it does feel like a match where any of them could win and this served as a nice preview, with the 2/3 falls being a nice way to give Sammy a pin.

Acclaimed/FTR b. Gunn Club/Swerve Glory – Big Rig to Austin

Ethan Page b. Eddie Kingston – Super Ego’s Edge

Wardlow b. Ari Daivari – Powerbomb Symphony

Jay Lethal b. Trent – Lethal Injection

Jamie Hayter b. Skye Blue – Ripcord lariat

Bryan Danielson b. Sammy Guevara 2-1

