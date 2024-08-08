Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.7.24  

Dynamite

Date: August 7, 2024

Location: LJVM Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

We’re on the way to All In and a lot of the card is already set up. Odds are we are going to be seeing some more of that added to the show this week, as there are still things that need to be set up. We have a big match here with MJF facing Kyle Fletcher in an Eliminator Match, plus Jeff Jarrett vs. Bryan Danielson, anything goes. Let’s get to it.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Kyle Fletcher

Non-title and Don Callis is on commentary. MJF bails to the floor at the bell and grabs the mic, saying lock up with him like a real wrestler or get out. Back in and MJF kicks him down but gets backslidden for two. Fletcher gets in a slam but it’s way too early for the piledriver. An arm crank into the corner has Fletcher in more trouble and MJF starts cranking away. A shoulderbreaker sets up an armbar as this is mostly one sided so far.

Fletcher gets out and scores with a superkick, allowing him to hammer away in the corner. Another kick sends MJF outside and there’s the suicide dive. A huge moonsault to the floor takes MJF down again but he drop toeholds a charging Fletcher into the barricade. MJF misses a charge of his own though and gets plowed through for a big crash. Fletcher drops a top rope elbow for two back inside but the piledriver is countered into an Alabama Slam.

The hammerlock DDT gives MJF two and they’re both down. MJF starts slapping him in the face and yelling a lot, allowing Fletcher fight up with a big clothesline. Fletcher lawn darts him into the middle buckle but has to escape a super Tombstone. Fletcher’s piledriver gets two and Callis heads to the ring to throw in the screwdriver. That isn’t going to happen though and it’s a low blow into a kangaroo kick into the brainbuster to give MJF the pin at 17:43.

Rating: B. I’m not sure how much of a reason there was to believe that Fletcher was going to win here but he put in quite the effort on the way. MJF is on his way to a huge showdown with Will Ospreay in London and a nice win here was a good way to go. If nothing else, MJF getting to bust out the Kangaroo Kick makes him that much more of a jerk so this went well.

Post match Will Ospreay tries to storm the ring but is delayed by a blocked door, allowing MJF to hit Fletcher with the diamond ring. MJF loads up a tiger driver 91 but Ospreay gets to the ring to clear him out. Fletcher’s blood is all over Ospreay’s shirt for the big visual.

Video on Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett, with Ricky Steamboat saying he wants to see it.

Mariah May vs. Viva Van

May drops her to start and snaps off a release German suplex. Van gets beaten down in the corner and May fires off right hands…as we take a break? In this match? Back with May stomping away in the corner and adds a kiss to the cheek before May Day…gets no cover. Instead it’s Storm Zero to finish Van at 6:25. Not enough shown to rate but I have no idea why this needed a break.

Post match May unwraps a big picture of herself and Toni Storm, with the words DIE MARIAH DIE on the back. Cue Storm for the brawl and security has to break it up.

Jack Perry watches clips of Blood & Guts and talks about being willing to sacrifice anything.

Darby Allin wants Perry to show up at Wembley. That’s why he didn’t light Perry on fire.

Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Chris Jericho is on commentary. Keith jumps him to start but Shibata is right back to work on the arm. They head outside with Shibata being sent into the barricade to work on his arm for a change. We take a break and come back with Shibata knocking him into the corner but getting caught in a fireman’s carry backbreaker. Shibata snaps on a cross armbreaker and Keith taps at 7:04.

Rating: C+. This didn’t have time to go anywhere as about half of the match was spent on the break. Shibata seems primed to be the next challenger to Jericho and the FTW Title and beating up the lackey is a tried and true way to go. Either that or Hook is on his way back, but Shibata seems to be the more logical way to go.

Post match the Learning Tree runs in for the beatdown but the returning Hook makes the save.

Orange Cassidy is the lone member of the Conglomeration here due to travel issues but he’s going to wrestle anyway.

Hangman Page only wants to destroy Swerve Strickland but people keep getting in his way. He’ll get his revenge.

Swerve Strickland sits down with Jim Ross, who wants to see the World Title match at All In with Swerve defending against Bryan Danielson. Strickland doesn’t feel remorse over some of the worse things he’s done and he won’t feel bad about beating Danielson up. This his his company and he doesn’t care about Danielson’s family. Not only can Swerve beat him, but he he will.

Orange Cassidy/FTR vs. Rush/Beast Mortos/Roderick Strong

The Kingdom is here with the villains. Rush and Harwood start things off but it’s quickly off to Mortos for a drop toehold so Rush can get in a basement dropkick to the side of the head. Back up and Strong is taken into the wrong corner so Harwood can grab a snap suplex. Everything breaks down and the villains are sent to the floor, with FTR putting their hands in their trunks for team unity.

Back from a break with Wheeler being sent into the corner for a string of running splashes. The chinlock doesn’t last long and Wheeler grabs a sunset flip for two. It’s back to Harwood to clean house, including a spinebuster for two on Mortos. Strong pulls Harwood off the top and hits the Sick Kick, allowing Mortos to knock Harwood outside.

We take another break and come back again with Harwood and Rush knocking each other down and the big tag brings in Cassidy to pick up the pace. The very spinning tornado DDT plants Mortos but it’s back to Rush for a dropkick on Harwood. Everything breaks down and the Shatter Machine finishes Rush at 16:49.

Rating: B-. This was a long match and it was entertaining, but I’m almost having a hard time fathoming that FTR was substituting for Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly. That would be the third time we had seen a similar tag match in a bit over a week and while they’re fun, I could go for something a bit different. FTR being used as the substitutes isn’t a surprise as they see to be the perfect choice for such a spot, as the fans are always going to react to them. Nice stuff here, but three times being so similar is close enough.

Post match here is the Acclaimed….but Caster’s mic doesn’t work. Security comes in and hold them back from FTR on the second or third try.

We look at the Patriarchy getting beaten up on Collision.

Christian Cage and the Patriarchy announce the Bang Bang Gang vs. the House Of Black on Collision for a Trios Titles shot at All In. Maybe they need a father, so Cage will be guest referee.

Video on Hologram.

Kamille vs. Clara Carter/Jazmyne Hao

Mercedes Mone is here with Kamille. House is cleaned, with Kamille stomping away despite having Hao on her back. A torture rack bomb and a Dominator are enough to give Kamille the double pin at 1:52.

Post match Mone and Kamille brag about being so great but Britt Baker isn’t here. Tony Schiavone says Tony Khan has overridden the Elite (make a note of that for when it would be appropriate later) and Baker is not only no longer suspended, but here she is on screen. Baker promises to win the title at All In.

Video on Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland.

Claudio Castagnoli won a triple threat on Collision and gets a shot at Kazuchika Okada.

Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett

Anything goes and Ricky Steamboat joins commentary. Jarrett jumps Danielson on the stage with a guitar shot to the back and they go inside for the opening bell. Danielson is clotheslined to the floor and then sent into the barricade as Jarrett is starting fast. They go into the crowd and then into the concourse where Danielson fights back. Jarrett suplexes him through a trashcan though and slugs away, only to get suplexed onto the same trashcan.

We take a break and come back with Jarrett using a chair to wreck Danielson’s knee. Jarrett hammers away in the corner but gets sent outside for Danielson’s suicide dive. Back up and Jarrett goes after the knee again, including some more chair shots. Danielson gets in a chair shot of his own though and the spider superplex sets up a missile dropkick.

For some reason Danielson fires off the YES Kicks but Jarrett pulls him into the Figure Four. Some chairs to the knee break it up so Jarrett switches to the Sharpshooter, which Danielson reverses into the LeBell Lock. That’s broken up as well and they slug it out, with Danielson grabbing the chair and hitting the running knee into it into Jarrett’s head for the pin at 15:33.

Rating: B-. Is there any surprise that this wound up working? Despite his less than great reputation, Jarrett has been around for going on forty years and wrestles a very effective style. This was a fun brawl with both guys getting to show off a bit before we got to the serious stuff at the end.

Post match Steamboat and Jarrett’s friends get in the ring as respect is shown. Cue Swerve Strickland to say we just saw three legends of TBS programming: Jarrett, Steamboat and Swerve. They’ve all been World Champions, unlike Danielson. Everyone else clears out and Swerve gets in the ring to say he won’t hesitate to hit the kill shot on Danielson. Swerve wants a warmup next week as well, so he’ll face….Wheeler Yuta, with Danielson sitting ringside. A staredown ends the show.

Results

Maxwell Jacob Friedman b. Kyle Fletcher – Brainbuster

Mariah May b. Viva Van – Storm Zero

Katsuyori Shibata b. Bryan Keith – Cross armbreaker

Orange Cassidy/FTR b. Beast Morton/Rush/Roderick Strong – Shatter Machine to Rush

Kamille b. Clara Carter/Jazmyne Hao – Double pin

Bryan Danielson b. Jeff Jarrett – Running knee with a chair

