Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.4.24  

Dynamite

Date: September 4, 2024

Location: UW Panthers Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

It’s the last Dynamite before All Out and the pay per view is starting to come together. The biggest story continues to be Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a cage match with Bryan Danielson defending the World Title against Jack Perry as a secondary main event. Odds are we’ll get some more added this week so let’s get to it.

Here is Daniel Garcia to get things going. Patience is a virtue but he isn’t feeling very virtuous so MJF needs to get out here so Garcia can break his neck. MJF pops up in the crowd saying he doesn’t want to spoil breaking Garcia’s neck on Saturday so he’s staying up here. He doesn’t jump people from behind and he certainly doesn’t do it while looking like “an emaciated skinhead hooked on Ozempic.”

Garcia says everything MJF just said is fake, just like everything about him, down to his fake hair transplants. The thing that bugs Garcia the most is the fake love that MJF has for AEW. It doesn’t matter how many fake tattoos MJF has, because none of it is real. MJF gets cut off and Garcia says that if MJF can find someone who loves him for longer than a year, he should marry her and have a kid. Then the kid can look up at him one day and ask if MJF used to be a wrestler, which he will be until Garcia ends his career.

MJF calls out the fans for turning on him and says the higher Garcia rises, the more the fans want to see him fall. We wrap it up with a reference to Garcia’s mother being, uh, familiar with a variety of men, which has Garcia running into the crowd…where MJF bashes a bottle over his head. MJF sits next to the bloody and unconscious Garcia, promising to send him to paradise on Saturday. A kiss on the head wraps it up. Garcia was certainly trying here but I’m still not buying him on MJF’s level. This was one of the better things he has ever done in AEW, but he’s still out of his league talking with MJF.

The Conglomeration is ready to team with Will Ospreay, with Mark Briscoe recounting a phone call with Kyle O’Reilly about setting up the match. The word of the day is STUPENDOUS because this is a stupendous combination.

International Title: Kyle Fletcher vs. Kazuchika Okada

Okada is defending. They start rather slowly with Okada grabbing a headlock but having to slip out of a slam attempt. The Rainmaker misses and Fletcher knocks him to the floor for the suicide elbow as we take a break. Back with Fletcher hitting a clothesline but Okada hits a fireman’s carry backbreaker for a breather.

Fletcher gets in a shot of his own to knock Okada outside and they fight to the apron, where Fletcher hits a brainbuster for the big knockout. We take another break and come back again with Fletcher getting fired up but getting dropkicked to the floor with five minutes to go in the twenty minute time limit.

Fletcher hits a big dive in the crowd and they head back inside with Fletcher adding a clothesline to the back. Okada hits him with some clotheslines of his own but Fletcher is back with a piledriver for two. We have a minute left as Okada pulls the referee in the way so Fletcher can’t come off the top. The distraction lets Okada hit a low blow and the Rainmaker for the pin at 19:23.

Rating: B-. This was an attempt to make Fletcher look like he was this close to winning the title but it’s hard to imagine him on Okada’s level. Granted it didn’t help that Okada wasn’t exactly kicking it into high gear here. The match was good, but it wasn’t quite the epic showdown that it felt like they were shooting for with this one.

Swerve Strickland shows us his childhood home…which he has bought back with the money from his new contract. There is no way this can end well.

Jamie Hayter vs. Robyn Renegade

Renegade jumps her to start but Hayter knocks her out to the apron. A few shots rock Renegade and the Haterade finishes her off at 2:07. Just a step above a squash.

Roderick Strong complains to Christopher Daniels about his foot being under the ropes during last week’s eight man tag. Hook comes in to offer him an FTW Title shot but Strong will take it in a better city.

Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley arrive to beat up some security. They run into the Young Bucks and Jack Perry, with Moxley saying he doesn’t care what they say; Perry is a sweet kid.

Here are Moxley and Shafir for a chat. Moxley talks about giving Darby Allin a beating and how Allin does things the right way. Moxley is not an impatient man but the clock is ticking. All Moxley wants to do is talk. Short and to the point here.

Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree want revenge on Orange Cassidy for ruining his jacket years ago. Cassidy pops in to say that if Bryan Keith can beat him, he’ll give Jericho the $7,000 for the jacket. Has Jericho just run out of people to latch onto and is starting to circle back around?

Women’s Title: Nyla Rose vs. Mariah May

May is defending and avoids an early charge in the corner, where she slaps Rose to limited success. A crossbody hits May and some slams into a legdrop get two. May’s missile dropkick gets the same and we take a break. Back with May hitting a running dropkick for two before a double headbutt puts both of them down. Rose is back up with a clothesline for two before a World’s Strongest Slam sends May to the floor. The referee checks on May, who sweeps the leg in an attempt to get the countout. Back in and Storm Zero retains the title at 10:30.

Rating: C+. Is Rose just required to lose to every new champion in their first defense? She’s still a monster but there is definitely a pattern to how all of this works. For now though, it helps May look more like a champion, though they are already teasing more between her and Toni Storm. There is a reason for a big rematch, though I can’t imagine it going much better for Storm this time.

Video on Deonna Purrazzo, who needs to reset things after her setback in the bullrope match.

Here are Mercedes Mone and Kamille, with the former bragging about retaining her NJPW Strong Women’s Title last week. She’s ready for Hikaru Shida, who pops up on screen to say she isn’t worried about the two of them. Christopher Daniels appears and bans Kamille from ringside for the title match.

Jack Perry talks about how he needed to change everything about himself and wanted to get better. Bryan Danielson didn’t help him when he could, so now he needs to take the World Title from him.

Blackpool Combat Club/Pac vs. Orange Cassidy/Will Ospreay/Kyle O’Reilly

Bryan Danielson is on commentary. Yuta and O’Reilly go to the mat to start and they fight over armbars with neither being able to get very far. Pac comes in to knock Cassidy into the corner and yes Ospreay is willing to join him. Neither can get anything to connect so it’s a standoff instead as we take an early break.

Back with Yuta German suplexing Cassidy for two and Pac comes in for the Brutalizer. That’s broken up but Cassidy’s partners get knocked off the apron, allowing the Club to triple team Cassidy in the corner. Cassidy manages to throw Castagnoli outside and kicks Yuta away, allowing the tag to Ospreay to clean house.

We take another break and come back with everything breaking down, including Ospreay hitting a dive to the floor to drop Pac. Ospreay dives off the stage to take Pac out again, leaving Cassidy to Stundog Millionaire Castagnoli for two. O’Reilly and Cassidy alternate kicks to Castagnoli and the former grabs a guillotine. That’s eventually broken up and Castagnoli knocks him down. The Swing has O’Reilly in more trouble, with Yuta’s dropkick being enough for the pin at 19:06.

Rating: B+. This was the kind of incredibly fun match that AEW knows how to do and makes them work. It helped set up a few things at once, including what should be a great match between Pac and Ospreay. It got some time (minus the breaks) and there was all kinds of good action throughout. Well done here for a big time main event.

Post match Danielson gets in the ring to celebrate but the Elite jump them from behind. The Club fights up and cleans house, with Castagnoli saying that was a big mistake. Castagnoli thinks those Tag Team Titles would look great on himself and Yuta so the title challenge is officially on. Danielson promises to kick Perry’s head in.

We cut to the back where Pac brainbusters Will Ospreay (who he calls “William”) onto an anvil case.

It’s time for the contract signing between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page. Swerve and Prince Nana come out first….and there is no Page. We cut to Page going into the childhood home that Swerve was shown buying earlier in the day. Page talks about how horrible of a person Swerve is and how horrible his family life must have been growing up here. Swerve throws the table in the ring as Page pours gasoline on various things.

He sits in a chair with his back to the house and talks about how he wanted to burn everything down. Swerve will be begging for his mercy at All Out, where he will say goodbye to his healthy, his joy and his happiness. Then Page burns the house while the fans chant THIS IS ARSON to end the show.

Well I’d say that’s going to get people talking. The more I think about it, the more I think I like it, but they better embrace going totally over the top with this thing. After the way Page was looking at the camera, he might as well grow handlebars on the mustache so he can twirl it a bit. That’s not a bad way to go, but the rest of the story needs to match it.

Results

Kazuchika Okada b. Kyle Fletcher – Rainmaker

Jamie Hayter b. Robyn Renegade – Haterade

Mariah May b. Nyla Rose – Storm Zero

Blackpool Combat Club/Pac b. Orange Cassidy/Will Ospreay/Kyle O’Reilly – Giant swing into a dropkick to O’Reilly

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.