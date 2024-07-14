Hall’s Collision Review – 7.13.24  

Collision

Date: July 13, 2024

Location: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

We’re still in Canada after a pretty awesome Dynamite, meaning this show is going to have some work to do. The good thing is there is always the chance that they could pull it off, as the lineup looks strong enough. If nothing else, we should be able to move a bit closer to the All In card so let’s get to it.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington

Don Callis is on commentary and the fans are behind Billington to start. Takeshita isn’t having anything of Billington’s running shoulders to start but Billington manages to knock him outside for a breather. Back in and Takeshita powers him into the corner before avoiding a running dropkick.

Billington hits a running crossbody and they go outside, with Billington sending him face first into the apron a few times. Back in and Takeshita hits a nice top rope superplex for two and we hit the chinlock. The double arm crank keeps Billington down and Takeshita sends him into the post as we take a break.

We come back with Billington hitting a top rope dive to the floor, followed by a missile dropkick back inside. There’s the snap suplex as Billington sounds impressed. Takeshita slams him off the top but Billington is right back with a Tombstone to leave them both down. The Swan Dive misses though and Takeshita hits the Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Takeshita’s running knee finishes at 13:30.

Rating: B. Billington has done rather well in his two matches so far and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him getting a spot if he shows up more regularly. Throw in the family connection and it’s even better. His aggression makes up for some of his size issues and that could go a long way. Good, impressive stuff here.

Post match Callis offers Billington a spot in the Don Callis Family, but Billington says kiss my a**. Billington goes after Callis but gets jumped by Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. FTR makes the save.

We look at Mariah May winning the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament and then destroying Toni Storm.

Bang Bang Gang vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark/Shaun Moore/London Lightning

Non-title. Robinson and Moore start things off, with Robinson allowing him a headlock. That goes rather badly for him as it’s the Gunns coming in for some running splashes. Lightning comes in and gets punched in the face for his efforts, setting up 3:10 To Yuma for the pin at 2:05.

Post match Austin says that since Jay White was injured at the hands of Christian Cage, Juice Robinson is officially a champion in his place. Cue Christopher Daniels to say not so fast, because an injured champion means the titles are officially vacated. Cue the Patriarchy to say they can just be the champions, but Daniels instead makes the Patriarchy vs. the Bang Bang Gang for the titles. Christian Cage passes on doing it now though. This seems to be quite the overly complicated solution, but I’ll certainly take it over an interim champion.

We look at Jake Perry beating Marko Stunt last week.

The House Of Black is ready to start building towards All In.

We get a nice look at Jeff Jarrett talking to Owen Hart’s family.

Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle

The winner gets a Ring Of Honor World Title shot at Death Before Dishonor and this match is taking place here because the regular Ring Of Honor show is useless. The Kingdom and the Outrunners are here too. Strong works on the arm to start and messes with Castle’s hair, which is really not that nice. Castle wrestles him down and they go to the ropes, with Strong needing a breather on the floor.

Back in and Castle sends him outside for a change, where the Outrunners give him enough of a pep….uh muscle flexing to fire him back up. Castle gets in a shot of his own to take over and a hurricanrana off the apron has Strong down. A Kingdom distraction lets Strong get in a cheap shot though and we take a break.

Back with Castle hitting a belly to back suplex and some hard strikes in the corner. Strong manages to knock him outside though, meaning the Kingdom can get in some good mocking. Strong suplexes him onto the apron and, after escaping the Bang A Rang, hits the jumping knee for the pin at 10:53.

Rating: B-. Not much to see here and there wasn’t exactly much drama about the winner in the first place. Strong is a bigger deal than Castle, who has fallen firmly into the jobber to the stars spot. At the same time, the Ring Of Honor World Title feels less and less important every day, with the #1 contender being decided here rather than, you know, in Ring Of Honor.

Ring Of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe is at home in Delaware and training in his ring. He’s ready for blood and guts because that’s what he does, blood, guts and chicken s***. After that though, it’s going to be his title match against Roderick Strong. Works for him.

Someone who seems to be named Hologram appears to be coming next week.

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway don’t think much of Willow Nightingale, whose favorite color is three. This will never end for Nightingale.

Nyla Rose vs. Ava Lawless

Chokeslam, superkick and Beast Bomb finish for Rose at 1:54.

We look at Bryan Danielson winning the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament by beating Hangman Page, setting up his World Title match against Swerve Strickland at All In.

Top Flight vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

In case the six man version on Rampage didn’t do enough for you, with Action Andretti and Shane Taylor at ringside. Dante rolls Moriarty up a few times to start and armdrags him into an armbar. Darius comes in but gets taken into the corner for a forearm from Ogogo. Back up and Darius sens him into the other corner so Dante can hit a running clothesline. A cheap shot from Moriarty lets Ogogo take over though and we take a break.

Back with Moriarty working on an armbar but Darius fights out, allowing the tag back to Dante. House is quickly cleaned, including a springboard high crossbody for two on Ogogo. It’s back to Darius but Ogogo knocks Dante outside to take over. Moriarty hits a clothesline for two and Taylor trips Darius down. Andretti dives onto Taylor, leaving Darius to hit something like an F5 to pin Moriarty at 11:49.

Rating: B-. This was getting good but never quite got to that next level. I can go for seeing these groups fighting each other, but it would be nice to see it have something on the line. Even if that means the next shot at the Trios Titles, it would be better than just having them keep fighting for weeks on end.

Post match Taylor comes in and the good guys are beaten down.

Deonna Purrazzo isn’t done with Thunder Rosa but is ready to burn everything down to remake it in her image. Rosa comes in and says they have a lumberjack match next week.

Nyla Rose is accepting the open challenge to face Mercedes Mone on Dynamite. She’s never driven a Mercedes but she’s going to wreck one next week. As usual, Rose is one of the most entertaining talkers around.

Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron

Blue has a new cowgirl look while Cameron has Saraya (also in a cowboy hat) in her corner. Cameron grabs a rollup for an early two before choking away in the corner. A kick to the head and a clothesline put Blue down again but she ties Cameron in the corner for the Cheeky Nandos Kick.

Saraya offers a distraction so Cameron can ram Blue’s head onto the floor and we take a break. Back with Blue planting her for two more but Cameron slips out of a fireman’s carry. A running knee gives Cameron two but Blue hits a superkick. Blue’s TKO into something like a dragon sleeper finishes Cameron at 8:04.

Rating: C+. This was a good sign for Blue, as she has been needing something to move her up to the next level. While not losing as much would be a good start, the new hold could be another nice boost for her. Code Blue is fine enough, but it doesn’t feel like something that would be a big time finisher. Cameron has gotten better and could go somewhere, though it’s going to take more time.

We look at Chris Jericho taking out Samoa Joe on Dynamite, plus part of Jericho’s mocking response on Rampage.

Skye Blue challenges Hikaru Shida for next week.

Orange Cassidy/Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kingdom

Non-title and Roderick Strong is on commentary. The Kingdom bails to the floor to start so Cassidy takes them out with a dive. Back in and Cassidy trades armdrags with Bennett before backdropping Taven. O’Reilly comes in to strike away until Taven rakes his eyes. Everything breaks down and O’Reilly ankle locks Bennett, which is broken up by Taven.

Cassidy and Bennett fight to the floor before Bennett comes back in for the backpack Stunner/running boot combination to O’Reilly. Back up and O’Reilly hits a double clothesline as we take a break. We come back with a pop up right hand dropping Cassidy for two but he avoid a splash in the corner. Bennett gets kicked away and the tag brings in O’Reilly for the house cleaning. Some dragon screw legwhips have the Kingdom in trouble but it’s a springboard spinning kick to the face to put O’Reilly back down.

Bennett is catapulted into the corner to knock Taven down and it’s back to Cassidy. The Beach Break gets two and it’s time for Strong to come down to the ring. Cue Tomohiro Ishii to brawl with Strong but the distraction lets Trent Beretta run in and take out Cassidy. The distraction lets the Hail Mary finish O’Reilly at 13:40.

Rating: B. The ending picked up a good bit and it was nice to see the champions actually win a match for a change. If nothing else, this avoids the champions taking another loss before defending against a random team at Death Before Dishonor. Cassidy’s issues continue as well and there is a good chance that it lets to yet another match with Beretta. Just in case you hadn’t gotten the point already.

Post match Trent jumps Cassidy and then goes to yell at the Kingdom, allowing Cassidy to grab a wrench and deck Trent from behind. Ishii comes back in to pose with Cassidy and O’Reilly.

A video on MJF vs. Will Ospreay ends the show.

Results

Konosuke Takeshita b. Tommy Billington – Running knee

Bang Bang Gang b. Michael Allen Richard Clark/Shaun Moore/London Lightning – 3:10 To Yuma to Lightning

Roderick Strong b. Dalton Castle – Jumping knee

Nyla Rose b. Ava Lawless – Beast Bomb

Top Flight b. Shane Taylor Promotions – Fireman’s carry faceplant to Moriarty

Skye Blue b. Harley Cameron – Modified dragon sleeper

