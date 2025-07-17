Hall’s Evolve Review – 7.16.25  

Evolve

Date: July 16, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Things have been picking up around here, but also in places not so much around here. In this case that was earlier this week, as the Evolve Women’s Title was defended on NXT. That’s the kind of showcase Evolve can use and it went fairly well. As for this week, Lince Dorado is getting his Evolve Title shot. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Kylie Rae vs. Chantel Monroe vs. Tyra Mae Steele

Rae and Steele throw Monroe out to start and Steele wrestles Rae down without much trouble. Monroe is back in and they trade rollups for some near falls until Rae kicks Monroe outside again. A suicide dive takes out Steele and Monroe at the same time and a moonsault gets two on Steele back inside. Steele gets up and cleans house with raw power until a spinning Codebreaker gives Monroe one. Back up and Steele rams Monroe into Rae, followed by a bridging German suplex to pin Monroe at 4:43.

Rating: C+. That’s the right result, as Steele feels like she could be a huge star down the line. She has the charisma and certainly has the athletic background, so if she can put everything together, there are some real possibilities there. For now, it’s smart to put her in the ring for a few minutes to get her feet wet, which can increase in the coming weeks and months.

Earlier today, Jin Tala sat down for an interview and talked about revealing herself as the backstage attacker. She knew that she had to be aggressive and was going to go after everyone by any means necessary. Tala was eliminated from LFG because she wasn’t eliminated and now she is going to become the next Women’s Champion. Tonight against Carlee Bright, she is going to show us what real aggression is about. Tala sounded dangerous here.

Jordan Oasis is in Stevie Turner’s office and says he wants the winner of the Evolve Title match. He wants to fight Swipe Right too so Turner says if he can find a partner, the match can be on for next week.

Jin Tala vs. Carlee Bright

Kendal Grey is here with Bright, who goes right after Tala to start the fight fast. They trade hard shots in the corner before going outside. Tala rams her into various things and then chokes on the ropes back inside. Bright’s dropkick into a jumping neckbreaker sets up a standing moonsault for two but cue Wendy Choo to glare at Grey. Tala uses the distraction to hit the Direct Effect for the pin at 3:10.

Rating: C. The result was right, but this should have been a lot more one sided. Tala should have been a smashing machine here and run through someone (not necessarily Bright) but instead she felt like just another run of the mill wrestler. That’s not a great sign, but at least she did win so it could have been worse.

Ridge Holland comes up to Tate Wilder and seems to apologize. Wilder is cool with that, but Holland is really saying that Wilder is going to prove he doesn’t belong. Wilder has a match tonight but he’d love to face Holland after that. Holland turns that down, because Wilder is beneath him.

Tate Wilder vs. Edris Enofe

Wilder is a cowboy. They fight over a lockup to start and trade slaps until Enofe works on a wristlock. That’s broken up with a dropkick and some left hands in the corner have Enofe in more trouble. Wilder flips him to the floor and hits a dive before they slug it out inside again. Enofe gets the better of things and we hit the chinlock, including some choking. That’s broken up and Wilder hits a spinning elbow but Enofe knees his way out of a suplex attempt. Wilder hits an enziguri but misses a nice looking step up moonsault attempt. Enofe grabs a neckbreaker for the win at 4:22.

Rating: C+. Wilder had a decent enough debut here, with that moonsault looking rather nice. I can get why you wouldn’t want to have him beat Enofe in his first match, but this basically just proves Holland right. That feels like a bit of a bad idea, though Wilder does at least have some potential.

Post match Dante Chen comes out and, after apologizing, decks Enofe with a right hand.

Keanu Carver tells Sean Legacy to avoid him amid threats of violence.

The Vanity Project is worried about the main event but Jackson Drake says he has this because he’s the champion for a reason.

Edris Enofe comes into Stevie Turner’s office and rants about Dante Chen. Turner says Enofe did the same thing a few weeks ago and she liked what she saw out there tonight. Enofe accuses her of being biased, which doesn’t work for Turner. She makes Enofe vs. Chen for next week and throws him out.

Evolve Title: Lince Dorado vs. Jackson Drake

Drake is defending and the Vanity Project is banned from ringside. Drake rolls him up for a fast two but Dorado gets a cradle for the same. A top rope armdrag and anklescissors have Drake on the floor but Dorado would rather pose than dive. We take a break and come back with Drake shoving him off the top for a big crash out to the floor. Drake hits a dive and hammers away before taking it back inside.

Some stomps to the hand have Dorado in pain and a powerslam has him in a near fall. Drake’s chinlock doesn’t last long but he blocks a hurricanrana. The second attempt works better for Dorado and the Golden Rewind staggers Drake. A Backstabber gives Dorado two but Drake gets out of a cross armbreaker. Instead Dorado kicks him down and goes up but the Vanity Project’s music plays.

The distraction lets Drake hit a gutbuster and powerbomb for two, with the kickout leaving Drake stunned. Dorado hits a superkick into a brainbuster, followed by a running palm strike. The shooting star press connects but Drake rolls outside in a smart move. A running flip dive connects but Ricky Smokes is underneath the ring and grabs Dorado’s leg. Drake’s running knee retains the title at 10:38.

Rating: B-. I’m really going to need an explanation for why Dorado isn’t the champion after the interference. There is no reason for Stevie Turner to not see what happened and enforce the stipulations, but there is a good chance it won’t be mentioned. Other than that, it was a good match with Drake having a nice trick with the music, but the ending hurt it a bit as the interference felt rather weak.

Post match Brooks Jensen runs in to lay Drake out, with the Vanity Project chasing Jensen off to end the show.

Results

Tyra Mae Steele b. Chantel Monroe and Kylie Rae – Bridging German suplex to Monroe

Jin Tala b. Carlee Bright – Direct Effect

Edris Enofe b. Tate Wilder – Neckbreaker

Jackson Drake b. Lince Dorado – Running knee

