Hall’s Evolve Review – 7.2.25  

Evolve

Date: July 2, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenburg, Robert Stone

We’re back to the developmental’s developmental and that means we should be seeing someone new coming after the Evolve Title. While Sean Legacy couldn’t quite get through the Vanity Project, someone else is probably going to be coming for the shot instead. That opens up some doors and now we get to see where it goes. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of the Vanity Project wrecking people, leading to Lince Dorado and the LWO stepping up to face them this week.

Opening sequence.

Jamar Hampton vs. Edris Enofe

This is fallout from last week when Enofe interrupted Dante Chen’s Evolve debut. Hampton shoves him around to start and grabs a headlock but Enofe powers out. A jumping ax handle to the back hits Hampton, who is right back with a crossbody. Enofe avoids a dropkick though and stomps on Hampton’s chest for two.

The chinlock goes on, followed by a headscissors to keep Hampton in trouble. Hampton gets up and powers his own way out, with the dropkick connecting this time. A running splash gives Hampton one but Enofe kicks him into the corner. They wind up on the apron, where Enofe snaps him throat first across the top. A Regal Cutter finishes Hampton at 5:49.

Rating: C. Hampton feels like someone who could go somewhere and putting him in there with one of the slightly more experienced hands is a good sign. The loss isn’t as good of a sign, but it’s so early in Hampton’s run that this shouldn’t be much of a setback. Hampton is crazy athletic and has an awesome look, but he’ll need a lot more than that to get anywhere. Granted that’s why he’s here, so he’s hardy out of place.

Lince Dorado and the LWO are in Stevie Turner’s office. She’s happy that the LWO is here but Dorado wants to get into Evolve Title contention.

Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel talk about bonding over coffee. Their name is now Adrenaline Drip. I’m not so sure on that one. They want some Evolve Tag Team Titles. Well those are all but guaranteed at this point.

Layla Diggs vs. Jin Tala

Feeling out process to start until Diggs takes over and hits a powerslam for two. Back up and Tala sends her to the apron, where Diggs’ arm is snapped over the top rope. Tala works on the arm, including a full nelson with the legs to send Diggs face first to the mat. Diggs gets out and hits a quick ax kick for two but the arm gives out on a slam attempt. Tala takes her down and ties up the arm in kind of a crossface with the leg for the tap at 4:34.

Rating: C. There’ something to Tala as she has a nice mixture of submissions and simple logic to what she does. Give her some more time and that could work out well. At the same time, Diggs is another on the list of very athletic people with a good look who could turn into something if she gets some development so she at least has some potential.

Post match Tala is accused of a hair pull (she did it) but she’s just doing what she was taught on LFG. The wins are all that matter.

The Vanity Project is ready for Lince Dorado and the LWO.

It’s time for a contract signing between Natalya and Kali Armstrong. Armstrong knows who she’s about to face and immediately signs. Natalya respects Armstrong but doesn’t like her rudeness. That’s not how Armstrong sees it, because she had to fight to get to the title (Natalya: “Cry me a river!”). Then Natalya looked at the title was a bit disrespectful, just like when she got the pin in their tag match.

Natalya is a legend but this is Evolve and that means it’s Armstrong’s show. Natalya goes on a rant about carrying a division on her shoulders for eighteen years (that is one heck of a stretch) so Armstrong tells her to sign. That’s exactly what Natalya does and they go nose to nose. Armstrong swings at her but gets put in the Sharpshooter in a hurry. This is a rather simple story and it should benefit Armstrong rather well.

Timothy Thatcher and Sean Legacy are in the back, with Thatcher saying Legacy put himself in a no win situation (er, yeah there was a way to win). Legacy wants to be a champion and Thatcher says use that motivation. Thatcher is ready to stand up to Keanu Carver for disrespecting the ID Program next week and isn’t scared of him.

Keanu Carver is lifting weights and doesn’t want to hear from Thatcher. Violence is promised for next week.

Chantel Monroe doesn’t like the women’s locker room and she’s now lowering her standards for the women’s division.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Vanity Project vs. LWO/Lince Dorado

Smokes backs Dorado into the corner to start and then runs him over with a shoulder. Dorado elbows his way out of trouble and grabs an anklescissors so it’s off to Wilde vs. Baylor. Wilde kicks him into the corner rather quickly and an assisted springboard splash crushes Baylor again. Del Toro adds a splash for two and everything breaks down as we take a break.

We come back with Baylor kneeing Wilde down and handing it off to Drake for the corner stomps. Wilde gets dragged back into the corner so Baylor can whip Wilde into a big boot for two. A belly to back suplex is broken up though and the rolling tag brings in Dorado to pick up the pace. The Golden Rewind hits Drake and the big running flip dive to the floor takes him down again.

Back in and Dorado misses a charge in the corner and a moonsault hits raised boots to put him down again. Del Toro comes in off a blind tag and a springboard high crossbody hits Drake. A rather spinning la majistral gets two on Drake but he’s fine enough to come back with a hot shot. Something like a Hart Attack (with a dropkick) hits del Toro and a Swanton gives Drake two.

Wilde fights up and hits a tornado DDT but Baylor puts him down rather quickly. Drake is back in with a gorilla press gutbuster for two on del Toro but he catches Drake on top. Dorado’s super hurricanrana sends Drake into Baylor and Smokes, leaving the LWO to hit stereo dives. Dorado hits a shooting star press to pin Drake at 11:06.

Rating: B-. Much like Armstrong and Natalya, they aren’t being subtle about what they’re going for with this story. Dorado should get an Evolve Title shot out of this and Drake can get a win over a main roster name. Commentary kept hyping up how important it was to have the LWO around here and that’s fair enough, as bringing any main roster stars down here feels like a big deal. This was a good use of them as well, as you don’t want the Vanity Project running over everyone, but at the same time, it hardly crushes the up and coming heels.

Results

Edris Enofe b. Jamar Hampton – Regal Cutter

Jin Tala b. Layla Diggs – Arm lock

LWO/Lince Dorado b. Vanity Project – Shooting star press to Drake

