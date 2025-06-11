Hall’s NXT Review – 6.10.25  

NXT

Date: June 10, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Corey Graves, Vic Joseph

It’s time for a hoss fight as Oba Femi is defending the NXT Title against Jasper Troy. That alone should be a heck of a fight as both of them are capable of hitting the other very hard. Other than that, we have the beginning of the build towards Great American Bash, which is about a month away. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Jasper Troy attacked Oba Femi in the parking lot and chokeslammed him through a windshield.

North American Title: Sean Legacy vs. Ethan Page

Legacy is challenging. Page takes him down with a headlock to start and then does it again without much trouble. Back up and Legacy dropkicks the leg out, with Page bailing out to the floor. We take a break and come back with Page knocking him down again. Legacy gets to the apron for a springboard missile dropkick and a German suplex drops Page again. Shambles is blocked though, leaving Legacy to hit a reverse sitout gordbuster. They go outside where Legacy escapes an Ego’s Edge and posts Page. Back in and the springboard 450 misses though and the Twisted Grin retains the title at 10:22.

Rating: C+. Legacy isn’t breaking out as a star yet but having him rub elbows with people like Page, a former NXT Champion, is a good sign for his future. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Legacy on the full NXT roster rather soon, as he hasn’t felt like he belonged in Evolve from the start. Page continues to win, which is at least a good sign for him after his mostly fluke NXT Title reign.

Post match Ricky Saints runs in to beat Page up and send him running off.

Jacy Jayne asks Ava about the next challenger but Lainey Reid comes in to slap her in the face. Reid does it again and that’s enough for Jayne to give her a title shot tonight.

Earlier today, Lash Legend got in an argument with various women and seems set for a match later.

Shawn Spears says he trusts Izzi Dame but asks why she hit Brooks Jensen with a chair. Dame says it was due to Jensen hinting at wanting a different family. He had to go, with the rest of the team understanding. She has her eyes on someone new.

The Culling vs. Josh Briggs/Yoshiki Inamura

Vance and Inamura lock up to start with Inamura hitting a flying shoulder. Spears comes in for some chops, which just wake Inamura up that much more. It’s off to Briggs, who flips Spears over into a backbreaker. Briggs runs Spears over again but Dame’s distraction lets Vance get in a cheap shot. That doesn’t last long as Briggs hits Vance in the face and brings Inamura back in to clean house. Everything breaks down and Briggs’ moonsault is countered into a Dominator to give Vance the pin at 5:14.

Rating: C. I’m not sure what else they could have gone here, as Briggs and Inamura don’t win much and the Culling needed a victory after seemingly throwing Brooks Jensen off the team. The Culling doesn’t have much going on at the moment, but maybe they could bring in someone else. Like Briggs, to get him away from this Inamura team.

Ava yells at Ricky Saints, whose neck is still so messed up that he can’t talk.

Oba Femi is banged up and the NXT Title match might be in jeopardy.

Andre Chase yells at Chase U for getting beaten up again and not following his instructions. They’re all the way in, so Chase says it’s time to go back to class.

We recap the former Mariah May’s debut last week and join her in a bath. She’s beauty, she’s grace and she’ll probably punch you in the face. She’s the Glamour and she is Blake Monroe. Eh, I’ve heard worse names. Apparently this is VERY inspired by singer Sabrina Carpenter. Ok then.

Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair

Kelani Jordan, who was involved in the argument that set this up, is on commentary. Legend powers her down to start and blocks a sunset flip attempt. Sinclair is fine enough to sweep the leg though and grabs Cattle Mutilation of all things. With that broken up, Legend kicks her in the head and drops a splash for two. The bearhug goes on but Sinclair fights out and avoids a charge in the corner. Sinclair tries to go up but gets pulled out of the air and slammed down with the behind the back faceplant for the pin at 4:05.

Rating: C+. These are two people who feel like they could turn into something bigger down the line, even if Sinclair is settling nicely into her role of putting everyone else over. Legend on the other hand feels like a heck of a prospect and will likely be moving up the ladder a lot sooner than later. She has that it factor and that is absolutely worth protecting.

We get a profile on Lainey Reid, who is a southerner and a former track athlete. Tonight, she’s going to show the world that Jacy Jayne is the most beatable champion in WWE.

Jasper Troy didn’t waste his title shot because he knows Oba Femi will be out there no matter what.

Women’s Title: Jacy Jayne vs. Lainey Reid

Jayne, with the rest of Fatal Influence, is defending. Reid gets an early rollup for two to start but Jayne kicks her down and drops a backsplash. Jayne sends her throat first across the ropes to keep Reid down and we take a break. Back with Jayne driving her into the corner but Reid gets in a kick to the chest. Reid’s middle rope…we’ll call it a clothesline….puts Jayne down again and they slap it out. Reid gets the better of things and a swinging suplex gets two. A knee to the face gets two more but Henley offers a distraction, allowing Jayne to hit the Rolling Encore (I think?) to retain at 10:26.

Rating: C. I like the idea of playing up Jayne as such a beatable champion, as she can pick up some wins to slowly start shaking off that moniker. At the same time, she beat a newcomer in Reid, who loses nothing by getting beaten by a much bigger name. Reid still hasn’t shown me much in the ring dating back to her LVL Up days, but NXT needs some replacements after so many people were moved off the show.

Post match Ava pops up on the platform and announces a mini tournament for the #1 contendership, with the title shot taking place at Evolution. Jayne looks nervous.

Josh Briggs is disappointed in the tag team loss but here is TNA’s First Class to mock them. Yoshiki Inamura says AJ Francis is annoying but here is Elijah to blame First Class for the TNA World Title not being in TNA.

Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino don’t seem to trust each other before their tag match.

Charlie Dempsey wishes Myles Borne luck in the future and Borne thanks him for everything the No Quarter Catch Crew did for him. Je’Von Evans comes in to say that was a tough loss for Dempsey, who wants to face Evans as a result.

Video on Worlds Collide.

Mr. Iguana and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

Tony D’Angelo/Luca Crusifino vs. High Ryze

Wes Lee is here with High Ryze. Crusifino chops Igwe to start so it’s off to DuPont as commentary starts asking why anyone in the D’Angelo Family would care about D’Angelo. As that random attack begins, D’Angelo comes in and gets stomped down in the corner. That doesn’t last long and D’Angelo gets up and makes the tag off to Crusifino. House is quickly cleaned on the floor and we take a break.

Back with Crusifino fighting out of a chinlock so Igwe pulls him into a front facelock instead. Crusifino manages a running Codebreaker and the diving tag brings in D’Angelo for the spinebuster. Cue Stacks for a distraction but D’Angelo cuts him off. Crusifino picks up a crowbar (which Stacks may have brought in) but D’Angelo sees him before Crusifino can do anything with it (Crusifino hadn’t even raised it yet). Igwe decks D’Angelo though and the Heartstopper is good for the pin at 9:46.

Rating: C+. WWE absolutely loves that WHAT WAS HE GOING TO DO style of booking and that’s because it often works. The good thing about what they set up here was you could see it going either way, which opens up some options. I’m curious to see what does happen and that’s more than I can say about a lot of what the D’Angelo Family was doing. That being said, commentary suddenly turning on D’Angelo is quite the red flag.

Trick Williams does not like the implication that he needed First Class’ help the beat Elijah and agrees to team with them against Elijah/Josh Briggs/Yoshiki Inamura.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

NXT Title: Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy

Femi, who is banged up from earlier, is defending. Troy goes after the bad ribs to start and hits a backsplash but Femi manages a slam. Femi fights back until a suplex brings him right back down. They go outside where a clothesline drops Femi, who is whipped so hard into the corner that the middle rope breaks.

We take a break and come back (with the rope fixed) with Femi being dropped hard onto the apron. A splash gives Troy two but Femi makes the clothesline comeback. Femi hits a spinebuster for two but walks into a chokeslam. Jasper shrugs off being tossed and hits a Black Hole Slam for two more. They go outside where Femi sends him through the barricade, followed by the Fall From Grace for….two. Another Fall From Grace retains at 11:21.

Rating: B. Now this was more like it as you had two big guys just beating the daylights out of each other. Troy got a bit of an advantage thanks to the attack earlier in the day and that’s a smart move given how much of a favorite Femi would be here. There is something about watching Femi go into that higher mode where he just wrecks everyone in sight. That’s what we got here, though Troy was more than holding his own for at least awhile.

