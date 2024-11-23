Hall’s Smackdown Review – 11.22.24  

Smackdown

Date: November 22, 2024

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

We’re just over a week away from Survivor Series and the card still needs some help. Right now we have the women’s WarGames match and the Raw World Title match set, but the men’s WarGames match still needs an extra name. Maybe that, plus some other things, get set up this week so let’s get to it.

Opening recap, focusing on Roman Reigns and company needing help against the Bloodline.

Here are the Bloodline and Bronson Reed to get things going. Solo Sikoa does his usual thing and requests that Roman Reigns meet him in the ring tonight to accept terms of surrender. Then Reigns and the Usos can acknowledge him. And that’s that for a fast opening sequence.

Women’s United States Title Tournament First Round: Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport

They trade rollups to start until Green clotheslines Davenport out to the floor. Green’s middle rope sunset flip gets two on Belair, who is back up with a slingshot dive to drop Green outside. Davenport is back up with a shot of her own though and we take a break. Back with Green hitting a Rough Ryder on Belair but getting stomped down by Davenport.

Belair suplexes Davenport for two with Green making the save, earning herself some shoulders in the corner. Green superplexes Davenport, who gets crushed by Belair’s 450, with Green’s stolen cover only getting two. We cut to the back where someone has knocked Jade Cargill through the windshield of a car, which is enough for Belair to run off to help her. The Unprettier gives Green the pin on Davenport at 9:50.

Rating: C+. Green advancing is nice to see as there is a chance that she could wind up winning the title in a nice surprise. Other than that, this was more about the Cargill attack, which could lead into something interesting with WarGames right around the corner. Other than that, Davenport was pretty much just there to take the fall, which is about all she’s doing at the moment anyway.

Post break Belair gets in the ambulance with Cargill as Bayley and Naomi aren’t sure what to do. It still isn’t clear who attacked Cargill.

United States Title: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

Escobar, with the rest of Legado del Fantasma, is challenging. Hold on though as we get a video from Shinsuke Nakamura, talking about how Knight is scared of everything and this is the beginning of his end. Escobar jumps Knight from behind to start fast and knocks him to the floor for the slingshot dive.

We take a break and come back with Escobar kicking Knight in the head for two, setting up the seated armbar. Knight fights up and hits the slingshot shoulder before grabbing the jumping neckbreaker for two. The jumping top rope elbow is loaded up but cue Nakamura for a distraction. Escobar takes Knight down and hits a frog splash but doesn’t cover. Instead the Phantom Driver is loaded up but Knight reverses into the BFT for the pin at 8:04.

Rating: C. They kept this short and to the point, as Knight gets to add another win to his resume. Nakamura is coming for Knight soon enough though and there is a good chance that we’ll be seeing it at Survivor Series or Saturday Night’s Main Event. For now though, Knight gets a quick boost, with a nice counter to let him retain the title.

Post match Nakamura runs in and lays Knight out.

We look back at Tommaso Ciampa costing the Street Profits their Tag Team Title shot.

Johnny Gargano asks the Motor City Machine Guns for a Tag Team Title shot but they think the Street Profits deserve another shot. The Profits come in and don’t think much of Ciampa. All this did was show me that the Profits are giants compared to Gargano and the Guns.

Nia Jax doesn’t know anything about who attacked Jade Cargill.

Cody Rhodes is told Kevin Owens isn’t here but doesn’t buy it.

Here is Rhodes for a chat. Rhodes doesn’t believe that Kevin Owens isn’t here so cue Owens (in a sleeveless tuxedo shirt) to say he deserves the Rhodes suit treatment (as Rhodes is in workout gear rather than his usual suit). Owens doesn’t get why Rhodes is upset when everything is his fault. Rhodes is ready to fight as Owens comes to ringside to rant about how Rhodes teamed with Roman Reigns after Owens spent years fighting the Bloodline.

Reigns needed help and Rhodes teamed with him so everything is his fault. Rhodes goes on a rant about how this is all on Owens, who always has to self sabotage himself. Owens has all of the accolades and is a great star but he doesn’t realize it. Rhodes beat him at Bash In Berlin because, as always, Owens couldn’t pull the trigger. He pulled the trigger later, but it was on the wrong guy.

Rhodes issues the challenge for Saturday Night’s Main Event but Owens gives him the “on my time” response. Owens says he hates Rhodes, though Rhodes says Owens hates himself. Rhodes won’t wait to cross any line when they finally fight. This was a good laying out of the whole story and Rhodes was selling the emotion rather well.

Roman Reigns, the Usos and Sami Zayn aren’t sure what to do for WarGames. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins’ names are floated but Reigns shuts them down. Reigns says the four of them can do it themselves so Zayn is in, but wants to know what the plan is going to be. Even Reigns doesn’t know this time.

Cody Rhodes is storming through the back and doesn’t like Carmelo Hayes saying Rhodes had that coming. Shoving ensues.

Bayley/Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton/Candice LeRae

Nia Jax is here with the villains. Naomi slugs away at Stratton to start and snaps off a running hurricanrana. That means Stratton needs a breather on the floor, with Jax’s distraction letting LeRae get in a cheap shot. Bayley is in with a dive onto Stratton and we take an early breather. Back with Bayley in trouble and Stratton drawing Naomi in to cut off a tag attempt. LeRae and Stratton get in an argument though, with LeRae having to make another save. Bayley fights up but Jax pulls Naomi off the apron for the DQ at 7:46.

Rating: C. This was more about the villains arguing than anything else, which is a big deal with WarGames just over a week away. I’m not sure what to expect from the match, but having Jax get involved here to avoid someone take a fall is a good idea. They weren’t given the chance to do much here but it kept the bigger story moving well enough.

Post match the beatdown is on but Iyo Sky runs in for the save. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come in to jump Sky but Rhea Ripley runs in with the kendo stick to clean house.

Montez Ford vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa misses a charge into the corner to start and Ford hammers away, setting up a quick dropkick for two. Back up and Ciampa hits a knee to the ribs, only to be sent to the floor for the big flip dive. A hard knee to the face sends Ford off the apron though and we take a break. Back with Ford powerbombing him out of the corner and grabbing a belly to back suplex. The standing moonsault gives Ford two, with Ciampa’s swinging neckbreaker getting the same. The Fairy Tale Ending is cut off but Ciampa knees Ford out of the air. Ciampa tries the Fairy Tale Ending again, only for Ford to reverse into a cradle for the pin at 7:52.

Rating: C+. They packed in a good bit of offense here and it made for a good enough match, though I’m a bit surprised that Ciampa lost clean so soon after his recent rampage. One would think that it would lead to Ciampa doing something better but maybe it leads to DIY splitting and moving n to something better. Ford continues to look good on his own, though he seems to be sticking with the tag team for the time being.

Post match Ciampa stays on Ford but Angelo Dawkins and Johnny Gargano run in to break it up. Ciampa shoves Gargano down so the Motor City Machine Guns run in to really break it up. Ciampa asks Gargano whose team he is on.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Here is the Bloodline to get the answer from Roman Reigns and company. Cue Reigns, the Usos and Sami Zayn for the big showdown but Solo Sikoa says he still loves all four of them. If they join the Bloodline, the team can run the company for decades. Reigns has no fifth man and no wise man, so join the team or die where you stand….and Paul Heyman is back (in a red shirt with no tie). There is no way to do WarGames 5-4 because that math does not make sense to the Wise Man.

That’s why he has a fifth man….and CM Punk is back. The big brawl is on with the Bloodline being cleared out, leaving Reigns and Punk to have a big staredown, with Heyman between them for the awesome visual. The fans think this is awesome and…well yeah. It was going to be Punk, Rollins or on a long shot, Lesnar, and Punk is the (arguably) the most interesting of them all.

Results

Chelsea Green b. Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport – Unprettier to Davenport

LA Knight b. Santos Escobar – BFT

Bayley/Naomi b. Tiffany Stratton/Candice LeRae via DQ when Nia Jax interfered

Montez Ford b. Tommaso Ciampa – Cradle

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.