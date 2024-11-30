Hall’s Smackdown Review – 11.29.24  

Smackdown

Date: November 29, 2024

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

It’s the go home show for Survivor Series and we’re taped after last week’s show. This week still has some implications for the pay per view as we’re going to need a replacement for the injured Jade Cargill in WarGames. That and the rest of the show will probably get some featured time so let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of CM Punk and Paul Heyman returning to save Roman Reigns and company last week.

Here is Team Rhea Ripley, now with Bayley replacing Jade Cargill, for a chat. Ripley talks about how the team isn’t a bunch of friends, but they all have someone they want to get their hands on in WarGames. The rest of the team (Naomi, Bayley, Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair) agree but Team Liv Morgan interrupts.

Nia Jax brings up all of the other team’s past issues, with Morgan accusing Bayley of attacking Jade Cargill. Ripley cuts her off and says Morgan is going to have to face her. Various threats are made and the brawl is on in thee aisle. And on the stage. Some in the ring too. Security and referees make the save. Bayley makes as much sense as anyone else but there is always the chance that she’s up to something nefarious

Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura, now with some face paint, strikes away in the corner but gets taken down with a middle rope crossbody. That doesn’t get him very far as Nakamura hammers away again but Nakamura kicks him down, with the fans being rather pleased. Nakamura goes up and gets knocked to the floor with a springboard dropkick, setting up a moonsault to drop him again.

We take a break and come back with Andrade elbowing him in the face and grabbing a dragon screw legwhip. Nakamura catches him on top but gets elbowed down, setting up the double moonsault for two. Andrade misses a shot to the face but ducks Kinshasa, setting up the spinning backfist to the face for two more. Two Amigos connect, with the third suplex sending Nakamura into the corner. The running knees in the corner miss, with Nakamura pulling them turnbuckle off to make the crash even worse. Kinshasa finishes for Nakamura at 10:34.

Rating: B-. This was the kind of win that Nakamura needed to show that he’s still quite the threat, including possibly being able to take out LA Knight at Survivor Series. That’s the right way to present him and the match worked here, with Andrade putting in some effort. Nakamura looking good was the point though and him winning the title isn’t out of the question.

Post match LA Knight runs in to jump Nakamura but gets mist in the face.

Nick Aldis bans the Bloodline from ringside for Jacob Fatu’s WarGames advantage match.

Tommaso Ciampa rants at Johnny Gargano about how things have changed and now he wants to get the Tag Team Titles back. Gargano has one more week to figure this out or it’s Ciampa’s way.

Kevin Owens explains his history with the Bloodline, with everything he’s been through, only for his former friend, Cody Rhodes, to TEAM WITH ROMAN REIGNS. Now it’s time for revenge, with the title match being set for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

Non-title. Before the match, Hayes says Owens was right about Rhodes turning his back on his friends. Who needs enemies when you have friends like Rhodes? They lock up to start before trading rollups for two each. Hayes manages to knock him to the floor and then gets in a dropkick to the knee on the way back in. Rhodes is fine enough to hit a Disaster Kick and we take a break.

Back with Rhodes hitting a delayed superplex but Hayes grabs a spinning faceplant for two. Rhodes goes in a new direction with a running powerslam into a Figure Four, with Hayes making the ropes in a hurry. Hayes goes for the knee and breaks up the Disaster Kick but has to get out of a Cross Rhodes attempt. The Cody Cutter works better and now Cross Rhodes finishes Hayes at 11:17.

Rating: B. They started slowly but the pace picked up and it turned into a nice, fast match near the end. That’s all it needed to be, with Hayes being a good enough test for Rhodes. With Saturday Night’s Main Event coming up for Rhodes, he’s going to need to get in the ring time and Hayes has been needing something to do anyway.

Earlier this week, Paul Heyman held a sitdown interview with Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Naturally Punk showed up late to get on Reigns’ nerves, eventually showing up to say he’s here for Heyman rather than Reigns. That doesn’t work for Reigns, who doesn’t like anything about Punk.

Heyman says it’s over without Punk, and if Punk doesn’t help, he’ll be next for the Bloodline. United, at best, they survive. Punk still doesn’t care about Reigns but he’s here to avenge Heyman. If Reigns wants to revisit this after Survivor Series one on one, Punk is all ears. For now though, their wise man owes Punk a favor. Punk leaves and Reigns asks Heyman about the favor. Heyman will tell him if they get through WarGames. Well that’s ominous, and now we get to see where it goes from here. In other words, more good drama.

Women’s United States Title Tournament First Round: Piper Niven vs. Michin vs. Lash Legend

Chelsea Green is here with Niven, who gets hit in the face to start. Niven is fine enough to faceplant Michin and splash her for two with Legend making the save. A dropkick sends Niven to the floor and Michin sends Legend outside with a hurricanrana. That means a Lionsault to take the other two down but here is B-Fab to cut off an interfering Green. Legend kicks the distracted Niven in the face and we take a break.

Back with Niven hitting Michin with a cannonball and Legend having to make a save. Legend backbreakers Michin and chokeslams Niven for two (that was impressive), followed by a powerbomb for two on Michin. A super Piper Driver is broken up and Niven misses a middle rope backsplash misses, allowing Legend to hit the Lash Extension. Michin comes off the top for the save though and steals the pin at 10:19.

Rating: B-. As has been the case recently, Legend got to showcase her power here and it worked very well, with her throwing Niven around being rather impressive. Michin’s rise up the ranks continues and she is a dark horse to win the title. Niven was good as the monster to offer some issues, but Michin winning was a good way to go.

LA Knight is still ready for Shinsuke Nakamura, mist or no mist.

Survivor Series rundown.

Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso give Jey Uso a pep talk but Nick Aldis says it’s one on one.

Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu

For the WarGames advantage. Fatu shoulders him down to start and chokes in the corner. Back up and a running clothesline sends Fatu outside, where he tosses Jey into and over various things. We take a break and come back with Jey fighting out of a nerve hold and sending him into the corner. Fatu misses a charge into the post, setting up the running Umaga Attack for two.

Back up and Fatu plants him down, setting up a handspring moonsault for two of his own. The pop up Samoan drop gets two more but a Swanton hits raised knees. The Superfly Splash gives Jey two and Fatu rolls outside, with a suicide dive knocking him over the announcers’ table. Fatu Samoan drops him onto the announcers’ able (THUD), setting up the springboard moonsault for the pin at 13:49.

Rating: B-. This is what it should have been, as Fatu was making his singles debut and got to smash his way through someone with quite the level of success. Beating Uso feels like a big deal and it even has an impact on WarGames. This was a great way to get Fatu in the ring on his own for the first time and he more than held up his end.

Results

Shinsuke Nakamura b. Andrade – Kinshasa

Cody Rhodes b. Carmelo Hayes – Cross Rhodes

Michin b. Piper Niven and Lash Legend – Lash Extension to Niven

Jacob Fatu b. Jey Uso – Springboard moonsault

