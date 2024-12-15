Hall’s TNA Final Resolution 2024 Review  

Final Resolution 2024

Date: December 13, 2024

Location: Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

It’s the last major show of the year and in this case we have the main event of Nic Nemeth defending the World Title against…AJ Francis. That’s kind of a weird choice to make but they only had two weeks to set the show up so there was only so much to do. The real main event is a four way for the World Title shot at Genesis so let’s get to it.

Countdown Show: Leon Slater vs. JDC

JDC grabs a headlock to start and dances, only to get armdragged down so Slater can dance. The big dive to the floor its teased before Slater hits a smaller dive to drop JDC again. Back in and JDC hits some running shots in the corner for two and we hit the chinlock. A Falcon Arrow gives JDC two and it’s off to a front facelock.

Slater fights up for a leg lariat and a running dropkick gives him a needed breather. Back up and JDC sweeps the leg in the corner but it’s too early for Down And Dirty. Instead Slater kicks him in the face on the top, setting up the big flip dive out to the floor. The Swanton 450 misses though and JDC rolls him up for the pin at 7:05.

Rating: C+. I have no idea why you would have JDC, the designated goon of the System, beat Slater, who has been getting a minor push. It’s just a weird for the match and I’m not sure I get it. Slater’s high spots were the usual entertaining parts of his matches, but he has just enough more to get by and that helps enough. A win would have helped more though.

Countdown Show: Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham

As usual, Kazarian has to get in his usual special intro and the distraction lets him jump Gresham. That doesn’t last long on Gresham, who grabs a quick Octopus hold in the ropes. The slingshot Fameasser in the ropes cuts Gresham off and a suplex drops him again. Another suplex gets another two and Kazarian works on a double arm crank.

Gresham fights up but gets pulled down into the chickenwing. That’s reversed into the Octopus but Kazarian makes it over to the ropes. Back up and Kazarian sends him to thee apron for the slingshot cutter (that was a nice one), setting up a thumb to the eye and the chickenwing for the win at 9:14.

Rating: C+. Well what in the world was that? This was Gresham’s hometown and he loses by submission in the middle of the ring? Yeah there was cheating but I’m not sure how wise it is to have both good guys lose on the Countdown Show. Kazarian needs to be in the building to threaten the cash in, but did Gresham have to lose like that?

And now, the show proper.

The opening video looks at the major matches and doesn’t have much of a theme.

X-Division Title: Moose vs. Kushida

Moose is defending and starts fast with a hard whip into the corner. Kushida fights back but gets sent outside for a toss into the steps. That’s almost good for a ten count but Moose breaks it up, only to miss a charge (close enough) around the ring and into the steps for a crash. Back in and Kushida starts runs Moose’s fingers over the ropes as Moose’s arm is already banged up.

A flipping kick to the head staggers Moose, who drops Kushida with another hard slam. Moose slaps him in the face though and Kushida fights up for Back To The Future and another near fall. Kushida strikes away at the arm so Moose goes up, only to dive into a Kimura. The rope is grabbed so Moose hits a dropkick to set up the spear for the pin to retain at 10:52.

Rating: B-. There is something to seeing Kushida strike away and crank on the arm like that, only for Moose to win through raw power. It’s a fine story and it worked well here. Moose has been powering through the division so far and that could make for a long term story until someone can find a way to stop him. If nothing else, it’s something new for him to do and that is overdue.

We run down the card.

AJ Francis is ready to win the World Title.

The Rascalz vs. PCO/Sami Callihan vs. Jake Something

Something’s partner Hammerstone is injured and a replacement wasn’t found so this is something of a handicap match. Callihan runs Wentz over to start but Something tags himself in and drops Wentz with some running shoulders. PCO comes in and gets struck down by the Rascalz, only to fight back and hand it off to Callihan. PCO’s backbreaker drops Miguel and everything breaks down with Wentz managing a German suplex on Something.

A superkick into a crucifix bomb gets two on Something but Callihan throws Wentz onto a pile at ringside. PCO dives onto said pile but Something is back in with a powerbomb to send Wentz onto Miguel. Sitout powerbombs hit Callihan and PCO (the latter was impressive), only for PCO to pop back up. The Rascalz are back up though and it’s a superkick into a backbreaker into a middle rope Meteora combination to finish Something at 10:57.

Rating: B-. Another fast paced match here with Something being the logical person to take the fall here as he was coming in with a handicap. PCO and Callihan could turn into a nice resident monster team while the Rascalz are already established as a regular team. I could see them getting into the title picture again and this might be a start on the way there.

Post match the 23 appears again, prompting a WHAT WAS THAT chant.

Eric Young gives Steve Maclin a pep talk before the #1 contenders match.

Trent Seven vs. Ace Austin

Austin slugs away to start and takes him down for a basement dropkick to the floor. Back in and Seven gets in a cheap shot to take over so the pace can slow down. A spinning slam gives Seven two and we’re hitting the early frustration. Seven’s chops just annoy Austin so a DDT takes Austin back down. A powerbomb out of the corner lets Seven wipe himself with what looked like a Chris Bey shirt, which is enough to wake Austin up.

Austin drives him into the corner for some chops and a running double stomp gets two. Seven catches him on top though and it’s a Birminghammer onto the apron for two, with Austin having to put his foot on the rope. Some chops to the neck set up the Seven Star Lariat but Austin slips away, only to get caught with a piledriver for…one. Another Birminghammer is countered into a DDT, meaning it’s the Art Of Finesse into the Fold for the pin on Seven at 12:39.

Rating: C+. The ending with Austin doing his own version of the 1-2-Sweet is a nice thing to see and hopefully we get to see the team version again. Austin is more than talented enough to do something on his own but Bey is going to be on everyone’s minds for a long time. Having Austin beat Seven is a nice way to go, but it’s not like this is some epic feud.

Frankie Kazarian is ready for a big year and teases a cash-in.

Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace

Grace powers her around to start but it’s too early for a Juggernaut Driver. Some knees to the ribs stagger Rosemary but she’s right back with the Upside Down. With that broken up, Rosemary hammers away on the neck and kicks her in the ropes for an early one. Rosemary plants her on the apron and hits a shot off the steps, followed by a choke back inside.

A hard palm strike knocks Rosemary back but she rises up, only to get dropped for two more. Grace cuts off a spear and knees her down for another near fall. They go outside so Rosemary can choke her on the ropes, earning her a hard drop onto the ramp. Back in and another spear gives Rosemary her own near fall but As Above So Below is blocked. Grace hits the Musclebuster…but someone in a mask pulls the referee out. We’ll call that a no contest at 10:00.

Rating: B-. These two were starting to pick up the pace a bit here and it’s nice to not have Grace pick up another win when she seems to be on her way out of the company in just a few weeks (in theory at least). The other interesting here is that the two of them have fought twice in the last few months and both of them have ended in a no contest. That’s a nice little way to protect Rosemary, which is nice to see as she’s quite the star in the division.

Post match the masked woman lays out Jordynne Grace and it’s….Tessa Blanchard, who is returning after years away.

In the back, Blanchard says she’s back to take what is hers and shoves Gia Miller down.

Joe Hendry vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

For the World Title match at Genesis and Eric Young is on commentary. It’s a brawl to start with Santana and Alexander brawling in the ring. Maclin takes Santana’s place but Hendry takes Maclin’s place. The fall away slam is blocked and Santana is back in to enziguri Maclin in the corner. Hendry’s delayed suplex puts Maclin down but Alexander makes the save. Back in and Alexander rolls some German suplexes on Maclin, who manages to escape and fires off some clotheslines in the corner.

Hendry is back in and avoids a middle rope dropkick from Alexander in a Samoa Joe style sidestep. Santana breaks that up and has the big staredown with Alexander. A middle rope knee gives Alexander two and he drops Santana with a belly to back. Back up and Santana’s rolling cutter gets two on Alexander, who gets lifted up for a Doomsday Blockbuster to really leave him down.

Hendry is back up with a fall away slam but Maclin runs him over with a running knee. Alexander goes up but gets caught with a super fall away slam. Maclin hits the Jar Headbutt, only to get hit with a frog splash to give Santana two. With everyone else on the floor, Hendry hits a dive before he and Maclin hit stereo clotheslines. Alexander whips out the zip ties to tie Santana to the barricade before kicking Maclin low. That’s enough to set up the C4 Spike but Hendry is back up with the Standing Ovation to pin Alexander and go to Genesis at 18:23.

Rating: B+. Yeah this was the big match coming in and it more than delivered. There was only so much doubt about who was going to win as Hendry had been presented as a main eventer over the last few weeks, but now all that matters is that he actually wins the title. I’d hope that is the case, but sweet goodness I’m almost scared to imagine what happens if it doesn’t. Heck of a match here, and that is always nice to see.

Video on Chris Bey.

Nic Nemeth is ready for Joe Henry because he’s going to beat AJ Francis tonight.

We recap Masha Slamovich defending the Knockouts Title against Tasha Steelz. Slamovich finally vanquished Jordynne Grace but now has to beat Steelz, who wants the title back.

Knockouts Title: Tasha Steelz vs. Masha Slamovich

Slamovich is defending and…here is Santino Marella to ban Alisha Edwards from the building and make this Falls Count Anywhere.. Slamovich kicks her down to start and gets two off an early cradle. A dive drops Steelz (and security) for two but Steelz is back up with a suplex onto the steps (geez) for two. Back in and Steelz hammers away at the chest and grabs the chinlock, which doesn’t last long. Slamovich knocks her outside again, where Steelz grabs a hanging DDT for two.

Back in again and a superplex drops Steelz so they can slug it out. Steelz has to slip out of a powerbomb attempt and rakes the eyes, meaning it’s time to head to the apron. Neither can hit a piledriver so they head to the ramp, where Steelz gets two off a cutter. Steelz’s bulldog on the stage gets two more but Slamovich gets annoyed at being rammed into the stage. A few shots to the face set up a piledriver to retain the title at 12:35.

Rating: C+. You can only do so much with Steelz as a challenger to a monster like Slamovich as it’s kind of hard to imagine Steelz being a threat. The stipulation helped a bit, but I couldn’t imagine anything Steelz could throw out there being a threat to Slamovich. They didn’t go too nuts here and the result was the right call.

We recap the Hardys defending the Tag Team Titles against the System in a tables match. The System lost the titles at Bound For Glory and then put the Hardys through a table, meaning it’s time for revenge.

Tag Team Titles: Hardys vs. The System

The Hardys are defending in a tables match (elimination rules) and it’s a brawl to start with the champs hammering away. Back to back Plot Twists have the System on the floor and it’s time for a table. There’s a Twist of Fate to Myers but Edwards is back up for the save. A superplex saves Myers from being eliminated and Matt is sent through a table for the elimination at 5:12. That leaves Jeff on the ramp but Matt fights up and cutters Myers off the apron to even it up at 8:13.

Edwards and Jeff fight around ringside but Edwards gets slapped by a fan (and slaps him right back, in what was apparently not planned). Jeff uses the distraction to fight up and hit a basement dropkick inside. Myers sends Matt into the post and breaks up Jeff’s Twist of Fate. Jeff gets dragged into the crowd, where the System sets up another table. Matt makes the save with a chair and Edwards is put on the table for a Swanton out of the balcony to retain the titles at 16:51.

Rating: C. The match was mostly wild but it felt like it was there to hide what the Hardys can’t do anymore. There is only so much you can ask from two guys who are past the age where most stars hang it up and are very banged up after so many years. Throw in the fact that the feud as already run out of steam and there wasn’t much to see here. The Hardys being featured players around here isn’t helping TNA’s reputation and the match was nothing that we haven’t seen done better multiple times.

We recap Nic Nemeth defending the World Title against AJ Francis. Nemeth is a fighting champion and Francis talked his way into a title shot. Here we go.

TNA World Title: Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis

Nemeth is defending and Francis has KC Navarro with him. Francis yells a lot and gets superkicked for an early two. A sleeper is broken up but Nemeth can’t slam him. Francis knocks him down and here is Frankie Kazarian to join commentary. They head outside where Francis drops him onto the apron but it’s too early for the chokeslam back inside.

For some reason Francis goes up, earning himself a superkick into a powerbomb for two. Nemeth drops a bunch of elbows for two but gets kicked in the face for another near fall. Some clotheslines and the running DDT put Francis down but he’s right back up with a spear. A Vader Bomb gets two with Nemeth’s foot on the rope.

Navarro shoves it off, which is enough for an ejection to make it one on one. Nemeth manages a quick Danger Zone for two but Francis drops him again. Francis’ moonsault (oh dear) misses and Nemeth hits a Fameasser for another near fall. A Roode Bomb of all things gets two on Nemeth and the chokeslam connects, with Nemeth rolling out to the apron. Francis launches him back into the ring, where Nemeth hits a Fameasser into the Danger Zone to retain at 15:15.

Rating: C. This was about as good as you could get as Francis was little more than a filler challenger. That’s not the worst thing in the world and they did try, but there is a reason Francis has that reputation. The match just wasn’t anything worth seeing and Nemeth was doing everything he could to hold it together.

Post match Navarro comes in for the beatdown but Joe Hendry makes the save. Nemeth and Hendry stare each other down to end the show.

Results

JDC b. Leon Slater – Rollup with feet on the ropes

Frankie Kazarian b. Jonathan Gresham – Chickenwing

Moose b. Kushida – Spear

The Rascalz b. Jake Something and PCO/Sami Callihan – Middle rope Meteora to Something

Ace Austin b. Trent Seven – Fold

Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary went to a no contest when Tessa Blanchard interfered

Joe Hendry b. Mike Santana, Steve Maclin and Josh Alexander – Standing Ovation to Alexander

Masha Slamovich b. Tasha Steelz – Piledriver on the ramp

Hardys b. The System – Swanton to Edwards through a table

Nic Nemeth b. Joe Hendry – Danger Zone

