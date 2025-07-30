Hall’s WWE NXT Review 7.29.25  

NXT

Date: July 29, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph, Corey Graves

We’re just under a month away from Heatwave and that means it is time to start putting the show together. We already have a few hints at what to expect, which very well may include Trick Williams defending the TNA World Title. Odds are we get a bit more of the card announced this week so let’s get to it.

We open with a ten bell salute to Hulk Hogan and the tribute video from this week’s Raw.

Long recap of last week in Houston.

Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx

The rest of Fatal Influence is here with Nyx. Parker gets kicked down to start but blocks a kick to the face. Back up and Parker sends her into the corner and shouts down at Fatal Influence, allowing Nyx to get in a shot of her own. Something like a standing Last Chancery has Parker in trouble, which doesn’t last long as they’re back up for the slugout. Parker hits a Samoan drop, followed by a quick Hipnotique for the pin at 4:11.

Rating: C. They didn’t have much time to work here but it was nice to see Parker getting a win. She might be on the way towards the title picture and that is not a bad idea. Parker has all of the charisma she could ever need but it’s going to take some success in the ring to make that happen.

Je’Von Evans runs into High Ryze, who don’t impress him. After that, Evans runs into Chase U, with Andre Chase telling the team to go after the big dogs. Evans is going to do the same right now.

Here is Evans in the arena for a chat. A Hall of Famer told him to go after the biggest dog so let’s do this. Cue Trick Williams, who says the big dog is here. Williams says Evans should watch who he talks to, with Evans bringing up the chokeslam from Undertaker last week. Evans was actually talking about Oba Femi, which doesn’t mean much to Williams. Cue the High Ryze, who says Williams is on a different level from Evans. Lee doesn’t think Evans is making a smart move but Evans tries fighting all of them anyway. The brawl is on and Evans is quickly beaten down.

Chase U goes after Hank & Tank…but can’t decide if it’s 1-2-3 go or go on 3. The result is a standoff, with Hank & Tank giving them the match anyway. Andre Chase comes in and says that’s not what he meant.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights

If Heights wins, he’s out of the No Quarter Catch crew. Heights takes him down a few times to start but Dempsey is back with an armbar. We get a random Joe Hendry shot (I’m assuming that was a glitch) before Heights is back up with a quick leg trip into a headlock takeover. Back up and they collide with stereo crossbodies and we take a break.

We come back with Heights suplexing his way out of trouble. They go outside where Dempsey starts going after the leg, setting up a half crab back inside. Heights rolls out and gets two off a small package, followed by a Death Valley Driver for two more. The belly to belly gives Heights the win at 10:11.

Rating: B-. I’m not sure why it took three weeks to get there but at least Heights is free of the team and he did it with a clean win. Now all that matters is that they do something with him now that he’s out of the team. There is always room for an Olympic wrestler who can do well enough in the ring so see what he can do after a bigger win.

Santino Marella comes in to see Trick Williams and the High Ryze. Marella tells Williams to not get too comfortable with the TNA World Title because it’s coming home soon.

Here is Blake Monroe for a chat. After getting on Booker T. for getting her name wrong, Monroe moves on to Jordynne Grace. Monroe has seen protein shakes with more personality than Grace and we see various shots of Grace looking as “gym material” rather than “championship material”.

On the other hand, Monroe has star power but here is Lola Vice to interrupt. She doesn’t understand how Monroe can be so beautiful on the outside but so ugly on the inside. Vince made a moment by dancing with Nikki Bella at Evolution…and here is Jaida Parker to interrupt. Parker doesn’t need anyone else to make her into a star but here is Kelani Jordan to interrupt. Jordan doesn’t like Monroe, who challengers her to a match next week. Vice and Jordan clear the ring in a hurry.

Tatum Paxley tells Izzi Dame that she wants to challenge Sol Ruca. Dame isn’t sure but the rest of the Culling comes in to say Paxley is indeed getting the title shot. With the team gone, Luca Crusifino pops in to say no family lasts forever.

Lash Legend is ready to beat up Fallon Henley and go after the Women’s Title.

Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley

The rest of Fatal Influence is here and Henley backs behind Legend for some early posing. Legend hammers away in the corner and drops down onto Henley’s back. Henley sends her throat first into the ropes and stomps away for two. We get another Hendry glimpse so the glitch theory seems to be wrong. A springboard bulldog into a hurricanrana have Legend down but she’s right back with a fall away slam. Legend goes outside and beats up the rest of the team…but gets dropped by Nia Jax of all people. Back in and Henley hits her Fameasser for the pin at 4:10.

Rating: C. I’m not sure what to think of that, but I’m glad Henley didn’t take another fall. At the same time, Legend looks to be getting into a bigger feud, which might be her path up to the main roster. Legend was a star in the Evolution battle royal against the main roster talent and it’s great to see her possibly getting the chance to do it again.

Post match Jax gives Legend the Annihilator.

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura have to be held apart. Stacks comes in and doesn’t think much of Inamura, who is ready to face him next week.

Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

The rest of High Ryze is here and Trick Williams is on commentary. Evans dives onto Lee to start the brawl in the aisle and they head inside for the opening bell. A springboard high crossbody hits Lee for two but he gets in a knockdown of his own. Lee strikes away until a chop drops him in a hurry. Back up and Lee sends him into the corner for a trip out to the floor, setting up the big running flip dive.

We take a break and come back with Lee holding a front chancery. That’s broken up and Evans kicks him in the head, followed by a German suplex. Some kicks to the face, including the springboard variety, give Evans two but Lee knocks him back as well. A brainbuster gives Lee two but Evans ties him in the Tree Of Woe. Evans flips into a Coast To Coast for two, only for the High Ryze to offer a distraction. One heck of a no hands dive takes them out but Lee hits the Cardiac Kick…for two, as Evans’ foot is in the ropes. Evans is back up with a jumping cutter, followed by the top rope cutter for the pin at 13:03.

Rating: B. This was a heck of a match, with Evans getting to look like a star. He not only beat a former long term champion but he took out Lee’s goons on the way there. That’s a good way to give Evans a nice rub and it looks like he’s going after some gold of his own. Evans can wrestle that fast paced style very well and it worked well here, especially with an opponent like Lee.

Post match Evans and Williams have a staredown but Oba Femi pops up on the platform for the three way staredown.

We get a sitdown interview with Myles Borne, who talks about his health issues as a baby which led to him losing 90% of his hearing. Communication isn’t easy for him but he knows how to read lips and use non-verbal cues. Now he’s blocking out people like Lexis King.

Ava’s assistants update her on Ricky Saints’ and Jordynne Grace’s health issues. Lexis King comes in to call Myles Borne a phony. Ava makes Borne vs. King for next week.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Nia Jax interrupts Fatal Influence’s interview and says that’s what Lash Legend gets when she messes with the most dominant force in WWE. Legend just doesn’t measure up.

North American Title: Santino Marella vs. Ethan Page

Page is defending. Marella wrestles him down to the mat to start and gets some early near falls. Page fights back as we get another Joe Hendry blip. Another rollup gives Marella two and Page bails to the floor, where he takes Marella down. A big boot drops Marella again and a neckbreaker gives Page two.

The chinlock doesn’t last long as Marella lifts him up into an airplane spin. The Twisted Grin is countered into a Stunner and the saluting elbow gives Marella two. Page’s kick to the head gets two more but a top rope splash hits raised knees. Marella sends him outside for a slingshot dive but Page uses the referee to avoid the Cobra. That lets Page grab the Twisted Grin to retain at 7:01.

Rating: C. Well that’s a sigh of relief. The match was about all you’re going to get out of Marella, who thankfully did nothing but play the hits here. Page gets to beat a popular star and NXT gets a win over someone from TNA. That’s all this needed to be, even if it doesn’t feel like the biggest main event.

Tony D’Angelo is dining alone at his restaurant, where he tells the server to call him Tony rather than Don…but someone we can’t see is behind him to end the show. That could be interesting.

Results

Jaida Parker b. Jazmyn Nyx – Hipnotique

Tavion Heights b. Charlie Dempsey – Belly to belly

Fallon Henley b. Lash Legend – Fameasser

Je’Von Evans b. Wes Lee – Top rope cutter

Ethan Page b. Santino Marella – Twisted Grin

