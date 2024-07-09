Hall’s WWE Raw Review 7.8.24  

Monday Night Raw

Date: July 8, 2024

Location: Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

We’re done with King Of The Ring and all roads lead to Summerslam, where the still World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will defend against Gunther. Other than that, Drew McIntyre is suspended for going a bit coconuts on Adam Pearce following more CM Punk screwiness. Let’s get to it.

We open with a long Money In The Bank recap.

Here is CM Punk to get things going. Punk talks about how happy he is to be here before congratulating John Cena on his retirement. While Cena isn’t here tonight, Punk would love to lace them up with him one more time. As for someone else who isn’t here, we have Drew McIntyre, and we see a clip of him snapping on Adam Pearce after Money In The Bank. Punk says unfortunately ratings slipped because McIntyre was just on TV (McAfee: “Geez.”) before going into how McIntyre’s actions have consequences.

Punk is the consequences to those actions, which is why he has been doing these things to McIntyre for months. He wants to get his hands on McIntyre and he has already been fined $25,000 for what he did at Money In The Bank. That is money well spent but now he is begging Pearce to lift McIntyre’s suspension. Instead here is Seth Rollins to interrupt, with Punk sitting in on commentary because he knows the entrance is going to take awhile. Rollins finds it interesting that NOW Punk wants to sit on the sidelines rather than get inside.

Punk gets in, but tells Rollins to watch what he says. What Rollins doesn’t understand is why the “consequences for your actions” applies to everyone but Punk. What happened on Sunday was business to Punk, because McIntyre is walking around with that bracelet. Punk thinks Rollins would get that as a husband and a father, but Punk does actually apologize.

Punk: “But because it’s you, I can’t be that sorry.” Rollins says nothing is ever Punk’s fault, but he’s the dumbest smart dude that Rollins has ever met. Rollins threatens to snap Punk’s arm the second he’s cleared and Punk will never even be able to say McIntyre’s name. This felt like it was setting up Punk’s next feud after McIntyre and that works well.

Adam Pearce asks Dominik Mysterio if the Judgment Day is cool with Dominik teaming with Liv Morgan tonight. Of course they are, so here is Morgan to say it’s time to talk strategy.

Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

They’re both taped up after Money In The Bank. They fight over a hiptoss to start until Jey sends him outside, where a suicide dive is cut off with a belly to belly. We take a break and come back with Gable putting Jey down and (barely) hitting a top rope headbutt for two. Jey is right back up to send him outside for a suicide dive but Gable gets the ankle lock….and we have Wyatts. Well the entrance at least, with the distraction letting Jey hit the spear for the pin at 7:16.

Rating: C+. This might as well have had a big countdown until the Wyatts got involved, as you have the guy with the new Fireflies against their main target. It’s good to give Jey another win and Gable is protected by the surprise. I’m not sure what the Wyatts’ deal is with Gable, but it could make for an interesting reveal whenever we get there.

Post match Jey immediately bails as Gable is left in the ring, which starts to fill up with smoke. Nikki Cross pops up so Gable runs, leaving her to deliver another box to commentary.

Sheamus (“That was weird.”) is in the back and is rather proud of being here for fifteen years. Bronson Reed comes in to say he is the future while Sheamus is stuck in the past. The challenge is issued but Reed is busy this week, so Sheamus can watch him beat up Pete Dunne.

The Wyatt package is another PLAY ME tape.

Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne

Dunne grabs an armbar to start before hitting a quick enziguri. Reed is sent outside and dropped with a moonsault as we take a break. Back with Dunne hitting another enziguri but getting caught with a heck of a clothesline. A powerbomb gives Reed two but Dunne is up with his third enziguri to cut off the Tsunami. Not that it matters as Reed shoves him down and hits the Tsunami for the pin at 7:14.

Rating: C. That was a lot of enziguris and they came in a not so great match. Reed didn’t quite squash him but there wasn’t much drama to this one. I still don’t get how Dunne is this meaningless most of the time but that has been his problem for years now. I’m not seeing that changing anytime soon, though I can go with seeing Reed getting a win for a change.

Post match Sheamus comes in for the brawl with Reed, but Dunne walks away from Sheamus (who did the same to Dunne and the Brawling Brutes).

Seth Rollins interrupts the Judgment Day, with Damian Priest saying he has this. Rollins says it’s better to be lucky than good and on Sunday, Priest was better. If he wants to keep it though, he needs to be better than that. Priest is willing to throw out the “no more title shots” for Rollins, just after Priest is done with Gunther.

Here is Sami Zayn for a chat. Zayn is happy to be here and happier to be here as still the Intercontinental Champion. Bron Breakker brought it on Saturday but he underestimated Zayn, who is still champion. After all these years, Zayn has earned some respect…and here is Breakker to interrupt.

Breakker stares at him and Zayn isn’t sure what he wants. Breakker says he’s here to look into the eyes of the only man in the locker room who can say he beat him. There is no reason Breakker should get a rematch…and then he spears Zayn down. Security can’t break it up so Breakker hammers away and hits the big running around the ring spear. Ilja Dragunov comes out to check on Zayn as Breakker finally leaves. If Breakker is going to get the title, I’m not sure how necessary it was to have him lose on Saturday.

Post break Zayn is busted up and Dragunov wants Breakker tonight. Deal.

We recap John Cena’s retirement announcement.

Judgment Day/Carlito vs. Braun Strowman/Awesome Truth

The villains jump Awesome Truth before Strowman can get to the ring so here he is to clean house. Awesome Truth grab stereo AA’s and we get going fast. Another AA hits Carlito to give R-Truth two, with Balor’s saving elbow missing as we take an early break. Back with McDonagh grabbing a chinlock on Miz, who pops back up. That means Balor comes in for a chinlock of his own before a double clothesline leaves both of them down.

For some reason McDonagh comes in and hits Strowman, which proves stupid as Miz dives over for a tag a few seconds later. House is quickly cleaned, with a chokeslam giving Strowman two. Strowman runs Balor and Carlito over with a double shoulder before chasing McDonagh out of the arena. R-Truth celebrates, allowing Balor to dropkick him down. After knocking Miz off the apron, Balor drops the Coup de Grace for the win at 8:14.

Rating: B-. Not a bad match here and it’s a good idea to give Judgment Day a win. The team has been having their issues in recent weeks and at some point it helps to boost them back up. At the same time, it’s not like beating R-Truth is going to hurt him. Miz might not be so thrilled with it though and that could be a problem going forward.

Adam Pearce is talking to CM Punk but says he isn’t sure about lifting the suspension on Drew McIntyre. Punk is part of the problem, but next week, Pearce is willing to see if he can talk to McIntyre, but Punk needs to stay home. Punk says he’ll work on getting cleared and agrees to let Pearce handle it.

Dominik Mysterio still isn’t interested in learning double team moves with Liv Morgan, because all he wants to do is beat up his dad. She thinks he’s tense but he backs up from her offers to loosen him up. Dominik trips onto a couch so she grabs his leg and starts stretching it. Judgment Day and Carlito (“That’s……cool?”) come in mock whatever is going on and, with Morgan gone, tell him to deal with this. Damian Priest is even figuring out why Rey Mysterio treats Dominik the way he does. Wacky shenanigans all around here.

We get the new Wyatt Sicks tape, which is Bo Dallas talking about how his Family is the discarded and forgotten. Dallas gave them a purpose and, as we see some of the other members, he talks about how they were begging for mercy as the buzzards circled. Grief is the price you pay for love, but now they must set the captives free. We see some rapid fire shots of the team and a smiling Dallas, who says sick is what they will be. They’re doing a nice job of making the team make sense here, which is more than you would have gotten with most of the original Wyatt Family.

Chad Gable finds Adam Pearce, who says it’s clear that the Wyatts are talking about him. Pearce says he has doubled security, but maybe Gable should figure out why the Wyatts are after him. Gable says he’ll deal with this and needs a vacation. With Gable gone, Pearce goes into his office and finds Bo Dallas. Oh dear.

Damage CTRL is sick of the lack of respect and say something changes, starting tonight.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker

Breakker suplexes him fast to start but Dragunov gets in one of his own. The Constantine Special misses though and Breakker runs him over. Breakker’s gorilla press powerslam gets two and we take an early break. Back with Breakker hitting a spinebuster and grabbing a bow and arrow stretch. Dragunov fights up and gets in a shot of his own, setting up a powerbomb out of the corner.

A top rope backsplash gives Dragunov two but Breakker is right back with a gorilla press gutbuster (geez) for two of his own. Breakker clotheslines him out to the floor but the spear is cut off. Dragunov (whose leg is cut open) loads up a charge but Breakker THROWS AN ANNOUNCERS’ CHAIR at him for the DQ at 10:27.

Rating: B. That ending worked so well, if nothing else because a chair shouldn’t be allowed to fly so hard. It looked like something devastating and that is exactly what someone like Breakker should be doing. Dragunov is someone who feels like he will fight until the end no matter what, though a chair hitting you in the face is a good way to cut him down.

Sami Zayn and agents/referees run in for the save but Breakker posts him. Dragunov tries a save of his own and is laid out as well.

Damian Priest says he’s a controversial champion, just like everyone else. He’s looking forward to a match with Gunther at Summerslam, because it is a challenge to his greatness. If Gunther wants to hear this face to face, come see him next week.

We look back at the Liv Morgan/Dominik Mysterio stretching session.

We look back at the Final Testament attacking New Day last week.

Karrion Kross says Kofi Kingston will not be playing the accordion this week. The legends of the old guard are holding back the new blood in this division, so the new will clear out the old, including John Cena. Yes Xavier Woods beat Karrion Kross while Kofi Kingston couldn’t, so maybe Woods can be the next big thing, because the New Day is dead.

Damage CTRL vs. Katana Chance/Kayden Carter/Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria even dances with her partners before the bell. It’s a brawl to start with Sane missing a top rope dive at Carter. Kai and Chance come in, with the latter wristdragging her into the corner. Valkyria comes in for a legsweep into a basement legsweep for two before the villains are sent outside for a triple knockdown.

We take a break and come back with Chance fighting out of a chinlock and diving over to Valkyria. House is quickly cleaned and a sitout powerbomb gives Valkyria two on Sane. Carter breaks up a double suplex and Damage CTRL gets triple suplexed down. The Keg Stand hits Kai but Sane springboards in with a dropkick to knock Chance into the cover for the save. Carter gets posted and Sane hits a big dive to the floor, albeit with a nasty crash landing. Back in and Over The Moonsault finishes Carter at 8:36.

Rating: B-. This started to get going at the end but it felt like they got a bit lost at times. Much like Judgment Day earlier, Damage CTRL needed a win here and it should get them ready for whatever they have next. Then again it’s pretty clear that Sky is having to do all of this herself and she’s not going to be happy about it.

Post match Shayna Baszler/Zoey Stark/Sonya Deville run in to beat down Damage CTRL. Stark says Iyo Sky cost her everything and kicks her in the face. Deville lays her out as well and the other villains stand tall.

Zelina Vega thinks Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are a hot mess. Rey Mysterio is ready to teach his familia a lesson.

Zoey Stark/Shayna Baszler/Sonya Deville aren’t happy with Damage CTRL and call that a warning shot. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre come in to mock them. Chad Gable and the Diamond Mine are seen talking in the back.

Video on Gunther and his path of dominance throughout WWE on the road to Summerslam.

Liv Morgan/Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega/Rey Mysterio

Vega and Morgan start things off with Vega hitting her in the face for two. Dominik comes in to hammer on Rey, who is back up with right hands in the corner. It’s already back to Vega for a headscissors on Dominik but Morgan throws her into the corner. Back up and Vega knocks Morgan into the corner, with Rey throwing Dominik into her in a suggestive way. Morgan takes a bullet from the apron for Dominik though and we take a break.

Back with Dominik working on Rey, including a Michinoku Driver to cut off a comeback bid. Rey manages to send Dominik outside though and it’s Vega coming back in to beat up Morgan. A middle rope Meteora looks to set up Code Red but Morgan slips out and grabs Three Amigos (complete with Eddie dance). Rey comes back in to send Dominik flying and the big kick to the head sets up a Lionsault for two. Back up and Dominik tries his own Three Amigos but has to block a 619. Vega hits it instead but Morgan offers a distraction, allowing Dominik to drop Rey. The frog splash gives Dominik the pin on Rey at 12:38.

Rating: B-. This was all about the ending, as Morgan has helped Dominik get what he has been trying to achieve for years. That should make things very interesting going forward, as Dominik is going to have a major choice to make. At the same time, part of that choice is going to be worrying about Rhea Ripley trying to kill him, which almost has to happen sooner than later.

Post match Morgan jumps into Dominik’s arms and he seems interested…..but RHEA RIPLEY is back. Morgan bails into the crowd and looks terrified (because a shoulder injury was supposed to kill Ripley I guess). That leaves Ripley to glare at Dominik, who tries a hug but….the show cuts off before we see what happened. That’s either great timing or horrible timing and I’m not sure which.

