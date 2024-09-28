Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.27.24  

Smackdown

Date: September 27, 2024

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

We’re closing in on Bad Blood with the big Smackdown match being the tag match between Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns vs. the Bloodline. Other than that, we could be in for another match being added this week, though there might not be many options. There is also a good chance that another big match is added for next week’s SmackDown, as tends to be WWE’s custom. Let’s get to it.

Here is Randy Orton to get things going and the fans sing his song for a nice moment. He hasn’t been around much lately but he loves being back in a Smackdown ring. There are very few people he trusts in this industry but he trusts Cody Rhodes. That’s why he doesn’t get why Rhodes is teaming with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood, so could Rhodes please come out here for an explanation?

Cue Rhodes, who says he looks like a fool but he would rather look like a fool than a coward. Reigns has kept his word to Rhodes so far so he’s going to do it again here. Rhodes thinks it is time to kill the Bloodline and hopes Orton doesn’t have a problem with that. Orton doesn’t seem to but here is Kevin Owens to interrupt. Before he can say anything though, here is the Bloodline to interrupt.

After shrugging off an OTC chant, Solo Sikoa says that Rhodes better hope that he can trust Reigns, because he’s better than the two men in the ring with Rhodes right now. They have failed to take out the Bloodline, so acknowledge that Rhodes. Owens shrugs that off and asks for a tag match. Rhodes is ready to make it a six man but Owens says Rhodes already has his tag match, so tonight it can be Owens/Orton vs. Sikoa/Jacob Fatu (Rhodes didn’t seem to mind). They have all the makings here for either a heck of a WarGames team or a big turn (or both).

Nia Jax rants to Tiffany Stratton about what happened last week with Naomi and Bayley. She grabs Stratton by the throat and says if this ends badly for Jax, it ends VERY badly for Stratton. With Jax gone, Stratton doesn’t seem pleased.

Bayley vs. Naomi

For the Women’s Title shot against Nia Jax at Bad Blood. Bayley rolls her up for two to start and Naomi isn’t pleased so some shoving ensues. A middle rope armdrag sets up a missed running kick at Naomi’s head and she sends Bayley outside. That means a big dive and we take an early break.

Back with Bayley taking Naomi down for a change but the Rear View gives Naomi two. The headscissors driver plants Bayley for two more and a top rope Blockbuster gets the same. Bayley is back up with a gordbuster into a sunset flip into the turnbuckle (didn’t quite work but it looked ok) for two of her own. Bayley To Belly is countered and Naomi hits a bulldog onto the middle buckle. Naomi goes up but dives into the Bayley To Belly, setting up the top rope elbow to send Bayley to Bad Blood at 10:00.

Rating: B-. Right off the bat, major points for this not being a draw of some kind to set up a triple threat. They went with one of them going over and that is what it needed to be. Bayley vs. Jax II is only so appealing, but it’s a lot better than the multi challenger option. Bayley isn’t likely to win, but at least they set up something for the title match.

Post match Naomi shows respect but looks frustrated.

We look at LA Knight retaining the US Title over Andrade last week but teasing another match.

Andrade runs into Knight and isn’t pleased with the lack of a handshake. Knight lost Andrade’s respect, which doesn’t sit well with Knight, who gets jumped by Carmelo Hayes.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

Andrade starts fast by stomping away in the corner. They go to the apron where Andrade hits a powerslam and we take an early break. Back with Andrade fighting out of a chinlock and firing off some elbows to the ribs. A double clothesline puts them both down again though before Andrade goes after the leg.

Hayes grabs the First 48 to pull him out of the air for two but the running knees in the corner. Andrade’s running knees connect for two but Hayes’ springboard DDT gets the same as we take another break. Back again with Hayes crotching him on top but Andrade manages to reverse into a superplex.

Hayes manages the suplex cutter for two but Andrade catches him on top. Another superplex attempt is countered into a cutter (that was sweet) for two more. Andrade knocks him down and Hayes rolls outside, only for LA Knight to interrupt. Andrade tells him to get out but Hayes rams them into each other, setting up a rollup to give Hayes the pin at 16:48, tying the series at 3-3.

Rating: B. I’m not sure about that ending, which was more about making Knight look like he was getting revenge rather than anything involving the two of them. Hayes will likely get a title shot somewhere in there but there is a good chance this winds up being a triple threat. For now though, I’ll setting for another engaging match between these two.

Post match Knight wants Andrade’s handshake but Andrade walks away, looking rather annoyed.

Cody Rhodes comes in to see Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, saying they need to talk. Owens says they have a match to worry about and tells Rhodes to stay back here before leaving. Orton says if it gets bad out there, they would love for Rhodes to have their back.

AJ Styles is back next week.

Michin vs. Piper Niven

Chelsea Green, with a trashcan, is here with Niven. Michin hammers away to start as Green yells about Cole smelling bad. A hurricanrana out of the corner staggers Niven but she’s right back with a toss out of the corner. The backsplash misses though and Green offers a distraction, allowing Niven to hit a cannonball off the apron.

We take a break and come back with Niven hitting a cannonball but Michin manages a crucifix bomb. Niven knocks her off the top and out to the floor, which has Green up off the floor. Michin avoids the cannonball into the trashcan and, after kicking Green off the apron, hits Eat Defeat to pin Niven at 9:56.

Rating: C. I’m still not 100% sure why we’re seeing a dumpster match between Green and Michin but having Michin beat green’s muscle on the way there is perfectly logical booking. This match wasn’t much to see but Michin has been on a heck of a run in recent weeks. She’s being pushed more than she has in a long time and she’s making something of it.

Next week, the Bloodline defends the Tag Team Titles against DIY and the Street Profits in a ladder match. All three teams are ready.

We look at fan signs.

Bayley apologizes to Naomi for the loss but Naomi says Bayley isn’t sorry…just like Naomi wouldn’t be if she had won. Everything seems ok and Bayley leaves. Tiffany Stratton comes in and Naomi is so sick of her that she wants a match next week.

We look at Jey Uso winning the Intercontinental Title on Raw.

We look at the Georgia Tech showdown between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes last week.

Kevin Owens/Randy Orton vs. Bloodline

Owens and Fatu slug it out until Sikoa comes in for more brawling. With that not going anywhere, Fatu and Orton come in, leaving the fans to yell at Sikoa. Fatu wastes no time in knocking Orton outside, where Orton drops Fatu onto the announcers’ table. Fatu pops up so Orton does it three more times…and throws in one for Sikoa as well. The fans are WAY into this as we take a break.

Back with Sikoa hammering away on Owens in the corner and hitting the running Umaga Attack. Fatu hits one of his own and Sikoa cuts off a comeback attempt to stomp away even more. Owens gets in an atomic drop into a clothesline and it’s Orton coming back in to clean house. The hanging DDT connects but Fatu beaks up an RKO attempt. Sikoa gets in a Samoan drop for a breather as they’re both down. Owens comes back in and plants Sikoa, setting up the Swanton for two.

Cue the Tongas for a distraction, allowing Sikoa to hit Spinning Solo for two more. That brings out Cody Rhodes to brawl with the Tongas and the RKO drops Loa. Fatu dives onto Rhodes though and throws him inside, where the referee is knocked down. That means no count on Sikoa, leaving Fatu to hit some superkicks to pin Owens at 15:06.

Rating: B. This was a match where you could pretty easily figure out what was going to happen and that didn’t hurt a thing. At the end of the day, Owens is going to have problems with anyone who works with the Bloodline and that makes perfect sense. I’m not sure if it is going to lead to a turn from him, but that is the story they are setting up and it is working well.

Orton has to hold Rhodes and Owens apart to end the show.

Results

Bayley b. Naomi – Top rope elbow

Carmelo Hayes b. Andrade – Rollup

Michin b. Piper Niven – Eat Defeat

Bloodline b. Kevin Owens/Randy Orton – Superkick to Owens

