– Fightful Select has some backstage notes and details from WrestleMania 41 Weekend and WrestleMania 41: Night 1. Last night’s show saw Jey Uso finally beat Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. According to Fightful, Uso’s win was the assumed outcome for months, according to people close to the storyline. Uso won the Royal Rumble to earn his shot at WrestleMania 41 and rematch against Gunther.

– Fightful also reports that Tiffany Stratton was “fine” and looked to be in good spirits after her “stiff” matchup with Charlotte Flair. Stratton had a successful title defense in the co-main event. Also, Stratton revealed that despite suspicions she might have chipped a tooth during the match, they all appeared to be fine later.

– As noted, Bayley was attacked during the Countdown show yesterday, leading to her getting pulled from today’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Title bout.

Fightful reports that indie wrestler Nixi XS appeared as a medic during the segment. Also, former AEW wrestler Danny Limelight worked as an extra for Charlotte Flair’s entrance later last night for her match with Tiffany Stratton. Additionally, Fightful notes that Limelight has been acting recently as well.

– Fightful also reports that former UFC Champion and NJPW broadcaster Josh Barnett was in attendance at WrestleMania 41: Night 1. A number of WWE talents competed at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII in Las Vegas during the weekend.

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductee Lex Luger did not appear with the other inductees for the Hall of Fame 2025 recap segment. Fightful reports that an answer was not given on why Luger did not appear onstage during the segment. However, Fightful reports that Luger was still in Las Vegas on Saturday (April 19), and he was said to have visited with his friends.