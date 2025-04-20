– If you’re interested in an update on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s whereabouts before WrestleMania 41: Night 2, he shared a video on his Instagram account yesterday, indicating that he was driving in Maui, Hawaii. You can view that clip below.

He wrote in the caption, “Love coming back and kicking it on Maui with ohana. I can drive my truck all day all over the island. Life is so crazy, so just breathing in the mana will always be one of my anchors. ❤️🤙🏾 🌊 🛻”

The Rock is currently not scheduled or advertised to appear at WrestleMania 41: Night 2 later tonight. However, John Cena did turn on Cody Rhodes last month to join with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto after Cody Rhodes turned down The Rock’s offer to give him his soul.

The Rock’s video could be a playful way to make his potential appearance later tonight at WrestleMania 41 a surprise when Cody Rhodes defends the WWE Undisputed Championship against John Cena. The show is set for later tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.