Flavor Flav, Colby Covington, Dean Norris, More Celebrities Attend WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two

Several celebrities are in attendance at tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two in Las Vegas, NV.

The celebs include Law & Order star Dean Norris, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, UFC star Colby Covington, hip-hop legend Flavor Flav, hip-hop star Metro Boomin, rap star Rick The Kid, singer Ava Max, UFC star Merab Dvalishvili, NFL star Jahmyr Gibbs, and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

